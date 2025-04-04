“America Is Anything but Broke”: Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Nationwide Interest in Forgotten U.S. Asset

Former CIA Insider Jim Rickards Points to Long-Ignored Federal Resource as Catalyst for Historic Economic Shift

BALTIMORE, Md., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent Supreme Court decision has reignited public interest in one of the most overlooked and misunderstood assets in American history. According to Jim Rickards—former advisor to the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve, and intelligence community— this little-known national reserve could transform the country’s economic future.

“America is anything BUT broke,” says Rickards. “And if you understand what’s bound to happen next? You could watch your own net worth soar in the years ahead.”

While the exact nature of the asset is still sparking debate, Rickards claims it’s tied to decades-old federal codes and protected public lands that have gone largely untapped for over a century. Now, with regulatory constraints loosening after the Supreme Court’s dismantling of the Chevron Doctrine, the door may finally be open.

“For the first time in our lives, the government is set to unlock this massive asset,” says Rickards.

A Resource Hiding in Plain Sight

The national asset in question isn’t a secret per se—but has been hidden in the complexity of federal regulations, legal frameworks, and environmental restrictions that, according to Rickards, have effectively sealed it off from public benefit.

“We have all these essential materials right under our feet. Incredibly, insanely, however, the United States is the only nation in the world that locks them up,” notes one former Department of the Interior insider quoted in the interview.

“That’s equal to every square mile of ALL these states, COMBINED!” Rickards adds, referencing the vast amount of federally protected land.

According to Rickards, this long-overlooked reserve has grown steadily over time and could rival—or even surpass—the total assets of some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds.

“It’s been this big secret for years. Yet over time, the estimated size of this asset has grown and grown… to the point where its raw value sits near $150 trillion and counting.”

Unlocking the American Birthright

The recent reversal of the Chevron Doctrine —a longstanding legal precedent that gave federal agencies wide regulatory authority—is now being framed as a turning point.

“Last year, Trump’s Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine,” says Rickards. “Most people have never heard of this policy. Like I said, it essentially gave so-called government experts ‘kill shot’ power.”

With those powers now curtailed, Rickards believes the time is right to re-examine America’s dormant resources and return to a more self-reliant system—what he calls “the American System.”

“It’s time for the United States to return to the system that made us richer and more powerful than ever before.” – President Donald J. Trump, quoted in the interview

“We didn’t have an income tax for much of our history. Instead, the government drew revenue from tariffs.”

A New Era of American Self-Reliance

For Rickards, the issue goes far beyond economics—it’s about restoring control to the American people and rebuilding the nation’s foundation with assets it already owns.

“They have deprived us of OUR Birthright,” he says.

With federal restrictions loosening and demand for critical materials rising, Rickards suggests the months ahead could mark the beginning of a profound transformation in how America manages its own national wealth.

“We are entering a new era,” he says. “And this all has to do with Trump’s great rally cry: MAGA.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a respected American economist, attorney, and author. A former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury, he has played key roles in some of the most pivotal financial and geopolitical events of the past 50 years. From co-engineering the Petrodollar Accord under President Reagan to advising during the 2008 financial crisis, Rickards has consistently operated at the highest levels of policy and intelligence. He is the author of several New York Times bestsellers, including Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and Aftermath.

