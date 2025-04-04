OKLAHOMA CITY, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Harness Racing, Inc. (SHR) investigated by Federman & Sherwood for data breach. On April 3, 2025, SHR filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Maine. On November 1, 2024, SHR experienced a security incident that involved certain individuals’ personal information. An investigation into the incident concluded that between October 31, 2024, and November 1, 2024, an unauthorized actor gained access to their network and accessed sensitive files/information.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Social Security Number

Date of Birth

Other sensitive information

Saratoga Harness Racing, Inc. operates gaming, racing and entertainment venues in three states, including Saratoga Casino Black Hawk in Colorado, Ellis Park in Kentucky and the Gideon Putnam Hotel and Resort in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Federman & Sherwood either by email at info@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

Legal Disclaimer:

