First Federal Savings Bank Awards $27,500 in Funds to Habitat for Humanity Through FHLBank Indianapolis Grant Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Federal Savings Bank, a member bank of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBank Indianapolis), awarded Habitat for Humanity $27,500 in grant funds through the Community Multiplier – Member Match Program.

The $27,500 grant will support Habitat for Humanity’s educational assistance programs for current and prospective homeowners.

“We are proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity in support of their educational assistance programs for current and prospective homeowners,” said Courtney Schmitt, VP, Marketing Manager at First Federal Savings Bank. “Homeownership is a cornerstone of financial stability, and by investing in these programs, we are helping individuals and families build stronger, more secure futures. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering communities through financial education and support.”

Beth Folz, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Evansville stated “We were excited to hear from First Federal Savings Bank that we had been selected to receive this wonderful grant from the Community Multiplier program. We are thrilled for the future Habitat homeowners who will be impacted by the financial education programs that we can offer due to this tremendous support.”

The Community Multiplier – Member Match program is FHLBank Indianapolis’ newest program offering, designed to support targeted affordable housing initiatives that fall outside of FHLBank Indianapolis’ other grant programs. Community Multiplier offers grants between $25,000 and $125,000 for non-profit organizations headquartered in Indiana or Michigan who partner with an FHLBank Indianapolis member financial institution on targeted affordable housing initiatives. With a 10% matching funds commitment from the member financial institution, FHLBank Indianapolis is providing grants between $25,000 and $125,000. The program opened March 27, 2025 with a $5 million allocation and is available until October 1, 2025, or until funds are exhausted.

You’re Invited

To celebrate this meaningful partnership, First Federal Savings Bank and Habitat for Humanity of Evansville will host a press conference and check presentation ceremony on Wednesday, April 9 at 3:30 PM CST at First Federal Savings Bank’s corporate headquarters located at 5001 Davis Lant Drive Evansville, IN 47715. We invite the members of the media, community partners, and the public to join us as we present a $27,500 contribution in support of Habitat for Humanity’s mission to provide educational assistance programs for current and prospective homeowners

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities.

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank included in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to ensure access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded and receive no Congressional appropriations. FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit www.fhlbi.com and follow the Bank on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter) at @FHLBankIndy.

