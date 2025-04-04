ThinkCareBelieve: Week 11 America Under President Trump's Leadership

The Celebration of America's Liberation

Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/03/31/week-11-under-president-trumps-leadership/





What an amazing week this has been. So many huge strides made. ThinkCareBelieve has published an article about America's Giant Leap into a beautiful new realm of a level playing field with trading partners in global markets with America's rebirth of American Industry. The article covers new huge issues found in Social Security, with Social Security Numbers being used by illegals with trillions of dollars being paid out fraudulently and illegally. But that's not the only thing DOGE has found this week- The U.S. Institute for Peace has been funding the Taliban and other terrorist groups. The implications of these findings are huge. But not as huge as the introduction of the Gold Card this week and we got a thorough look at President Trump's economic plan and it looks like its going to work splendidly.

It's all happening so fast that we just don't realize how lucky we are to be living here in this time now. Gratitude to President Trump and his great team!

Covered in ThinkCareBelieve's article this week:

MS-13 Gang Members who were here illegally have been arrested for committing heinous crimes.

America's Liberation Day and Rebirth of American Innovation.

DOGE's discovery of hundreds of thousands of Social Security numbers being sold and used to defraud the American People and the Social Security System.

The story of how The Institute for Peace was actually funding the Taliban and other terrorist groups for $164 million.

All about Reciprocal Tariffs and how it will make America Wealthy again.

First Lady speaking to Women's Courage and Bravery and how Love fueled her to get through the hardest times.

A thorough assessment of President Trump's Economic Plan and it makes good sense.

The amazing influx of global trade partners coming back to America and coming to the table to renegotiate unfair trade deals.

First Look at the New Gold Card, which will be out in about 2 weeks and will bring in mega-income to pay off America's debt.

Attorney General Pam Bondi gets serious about sending Domestic Terrorists attacking Tesla to prison for 20 years.

A smashing Jobs Report with 228,000 new jobs added in March.

The Department of Labor found $1.4 Billion of unspent Covid funding which is being returned to The People.

The upcoming departure of Elon Musk from government work and how he will continue to stay in touch.

An important alert from FBI Richmond about online child predators soliticing minors-

Call the Tip Line for the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI with any information on child predators.

Decreasing Border Encounters

Much more

What an amazing time to live in here and now. This is certainly the most amazing experience to watch the Trump Administration turn the country around, and We The People are a part of this partnership. Thank you God for allowing us to be alive now in this extraordinary era of change for the better. Thank you to all who are working tirelessly in perfect sync with the utmost care.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

