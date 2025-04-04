Omni Public Appoints Former Florida Deputy Whip Jackie Toledo as Vice President of Operations to Lead Legislative Affairs and Drive Organizational Growth





Toledo’s Strategic Leadership Set to Ignite Omni Public’s Mission of Representing the World’s Brightest Minds

TAMPA, Fla., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni Public , a leading force in strategic communications and public affairs for high-impact sectors, proudly announces the addition of Jackie Toledo , former Florida State Representative and distinguished civil engineer, as Vice President of Operations. Bringing unparalleled expertise in public service, leadership, and community-driven initiatives, Toledo is primed to elevate Omni Public’s role as a premier partner for transformative growth and strategic innovation.

Jackie Toledo brings a proven track record of leveraging advanced solutions to address complex challenges. During her tenure in the Florida House of Representatives, where she served the 60th district from 2016 to 2022, Toledo secured $2.5 million in funding for advanced transit initiatives, including $1 million dedicated to exploring innovative transportation solutions such as smart city technologies, autonomous vehicles, multimodal systems, hyperloop technologies, and zero-emissions transit. She also spearheaded efforts to develop a forward-thinking 10-year strategy aimed at enhancing regional mobility and alleviating congestion through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Toledo’s leadership extended to the Government Operations & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee, where she served from August 30, 2019, to November 3, 2020, overseeing budget allocations related to government operations and technology. Her dedication to innovation was complemented by her legislative achievements, including landmark laws that made texting while driving a primary offense, bolstering public safety, and reforms in pharmacy benefit management (PBM) to increase transparency and reduce prescription drug costs.

With a professional foundation in civil engineering and a proven history of advancing technological and legislative initiatives, Toledo is uniquely positioned to lead Omni Public’s operational strategy. Her expertise spans technology, public policy, and infrastructure, enabling the firm to forge impactful collaborations with top academics, policymakers, and public figures while expanding its influence across sectors.

“I’m honored to join a team dedicated to empowering disruptive organizations and individuals around the world,” Toledo said. “Omni Public represents the brightest and most forward-thinking minds throughout multiple industries, and there’s truly nothing like it. Working with clients who are genuine innovators and disruptors is inspiring.”

Omni Public stands apart by utilizing unique methods that aren’t traditionally used, such as systempreneurship and non-market strategies. This allows the firm to address complex challenges that demand more than just traditional public affairs solutions. These approaches enable Omni to design strategies that not only achieve immediate client goals but also drive long-term systemic change within the industries they serve. Omni has worked with clients such as Tesla Motors, Uber, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Bird Rides and a global practice that extends from Los Angeles to London.

“Omni Public’s commitment to reshaping the landscape with such special forward-thinking strategies is what solidified my decision to join the company,” Toledo shared. “By tackling the bigger picture and using innovative approaches, we’re able to create solutions that resonate far beyond the marketplace, impacting entire ecosystems. I’m excited to build on this legacy and push our mission forward.”

Omni Public’s proven expertise in creating curated public affairs strategies and integrated communications has empowered its clients to create meaningful change. With Toledo’s visionary leadership, the firm anticipates even greater strategic insight and operational effectiveness, allowing Omni Public to enhance its services and expand its reach. Toledo’s blend of engineering acumen and public service commitment adds an invaluable dimension to Omni’s standard of excellence and innovation.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jackie join the Omni Public team,” said Cesar Hernandez , CEO and Founder of Omni Public. “Her extensive expertise in public policy and operational leadership is a tremendous asset, perfectly aligning with our mission. With Jackie’s insight and guidance, Omni Public is positioned to advance our clients’ goals in new and impactful ways.”

Toledo’s appointment reaffirms Omni Public’s commitment to creating strategies that empower leaders and changemakers to thrive. Her arrival marks a pivotal moment for Omni Public and its clients, who will benefit from her visionary approach and drive for excellence.

About Omni Public:

Omni Public is a premier strategic communications and public affairs powerhouse, renowned for its transformative influence across high-growth sectors including technology, infrastructure, public policy, and more. They partner with visionary leaders, disruptors, and change-makers—helping them craft narratives that not only drive engagement but also redefine industries. From breakthrough startups to established industry giants, Omni Public combines strategy with an unwavering commitment to excellence, making them the go-to firm for those seeking to shape the future. With an expanding portfolio of influential clients, Omni Public is at the forefront of global communications, dedicated to turning bold ideas into lasting impact and representing the brightest minds in the world.

Contact:

Chloe Smart

cs@omnipublic.global

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the Omni Public. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal, political, or business advice. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence before making any decisions based on the information provided. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any misrepresentations, inaccuracies, or potential consequences arising from this press release. Any claims, disputes, or legal concerns related to this content should be addressed directly to the content provider.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ceefaca-419d-4d67-9a8c-baf72ed59b85

Jackie Toledo Jackie Toledo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.