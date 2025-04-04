e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky for More Information – ELF

NEW YORK, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ("e.l.f. Beauty" or the "Company") (NYSE: ELF) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of e.l.f. Beauty investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 1, 2023 and November 19, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/e-l-f-beauty-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=140715&wire=3

ELF investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) contrary to its representations to investors, the Company was experiencing rising inventory levels as a consequence of flagging sales; (ii) Elf falsely attributed the rising inventory levels to, among other things, changes in its sourcing practices; (iii) to maintain investor confidence, Elf reported inflated revenue, profits, and inventory over several quarters; (iv) the Company’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; (v) all of the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in e.l.f. Beauty during the relevant time frame, you have until May 5, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.