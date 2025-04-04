Cathleen Lewis of Call It Closed International Realty Named 2025 Five Star Professional

Cathleen Lewis, recognized as a 2025 Five Star Professional, continues to set the standard for excellence in the Dallas-Fort Worth and East Texas real estate markets.

DALLAS/FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty is proud to announce that Cathleen Lewis has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Five Star Professional award . This esteemed accolade recognizes outstanding real estate agents who consistently deliver exceptional service and achieve high client satisfaction.The Five Star Professional award is not simply a popularity contest. It is the result of a rigorous selection process designed to identify real estate agents who stand out in their commitment to excellence. Nominees are evaluated based on in-depth research, which includes:• Client Evaluations: Feedback from clients who have worked directly with the agent is a primary component of the evaluation.• Peer Reviews: Other real estate professionals may also provide input, recognizing agents who are respected for their professionalism and expertise.• Regulatory Review: The Five Star Professional research team conducts a thorough review of each nominee's standing with state regulatory agencies to ensure they have a clean disciplinary history.Agents who receive the Five Star Professional award have consistently demonstrated excellence in key areas of the real estate profession, including:• Customer Service: Providing attentive and responsive support throughout the transaction.• Integrity: Maintaining the highest ethical standards and building trust with clients.• Market Knowledge: Possessing in-depth understanding of local market trends and conditions.• Communication: Communicating effectively and keeping clients informed every step of the way.• Negotiation: Skillfully advocating for clients' best interests and achieving favorable outcomes.• Closing Preparation: Ensuring a smooth and efficient closing process.• Post-Sale Service: Providing ongoing support and assistance even after the transaction is complete.• Overall Satisfaction: Consistently exceeding client expectations and delivering a positive experience."We are incredibly proud of Cathleen's achievement," said Chad Osborne, Co-Founder & CEO. "This award is a testament to her unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and building strong, lasting relationships with her clients. Her dedication to clear communication and going the extra mile truly embodies the values of Call It Closed International Realty."Cathleen Lewis's dedication to her clients and her profession has earned her this distinguished recognition, further solidifying her position as a trusted and respected real estate professional throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and East Texas region.About Call It ClosedCall It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

