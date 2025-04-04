Wilsonart Acquires Virginia Tile’s Woodworking Product Distribution Business

Acquisition strengthens distribution, providing expanded resources to support long-term growth

AUSTIN, Texas, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces (“Wilsonart”) announced Thursday the acquisition of Virginia Tile’s woodworking products distribution business. The acquired operations are headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas, with branches in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Wichita, Kansas; and Springfield, Missouri. These locations distribute decorative surfaces, cabinet accessories and decorative and functional hardware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

While the woodworking division locations have been a valuable part of Virginia Tile’s portfolio, the company determined that its flooring and woodworking operations had limited synergy. After more than 50 years as a trusted partner, Virginia Tile saw Wilsonart as the ideal company to lead the division into its next phase of growth, given its commitment to best-in-class distribution in every market.

“This acquisition complements Wilsonart’s company culture and greatly enhances the services we offer in these territories,” said Tymon Moore, vice president of sales for Wilsonart. “We look forward to increasing Wilsonart’s company-owned distribution network and being able to bring our ever-expanding portfolio of engineered surfaces to an even wider audience.”

Founded in 1928 by the Stephenson Family, Virginia Tile has grown into a leading provider of porcelain, ceramic, stone, glass, metal and mosaic design solutions for the wholesale building supply industry. Leadership continuity will be key to ensuring a seamless transition as the woodworking division integrates into Wilsonart.

As part of this transition, Randy Burton will join Wilsonart as general manager of the acquired portfolio, ensuring a smooth experience for employees and customers. "I am excited to embark on this next chapter as part of Wilsonart and am confident its team and customers will thrive with the expanded resources and expertise," said Burton.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP provided legal counsel to Wilsonart in connection with the transaction.

For more information about Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces, visit Wilsonart.com.

About Virginia Tile

Founded in 1928, Virginia Tile is a premier distributor of high-quality tile and surface solutions, serving residential and commercial markets across the Midwest, offering an extensive selection of premium tile, natural stone, and surface materials sourced from top manufacturers worldwide. Virginia Tile, along with Galleher Duffy, is part of Artivo Surfaces, a newly formed flooring and surface solutions collective backed by Transom Capital Group. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Virginia continues to expand as a multi-regional leader, partnering with designers, architects, contractors, and homeowners to provide best-in-class products, expertise, and design solutions for every project. For more information, visit www.virginiatile.com and https://artivosurfaces.com.

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, Thinscape® and Wetwall™ brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit wilsonart.com.



