Virginia Tile Sells Woodworking Division to Wilsonart

LIVONIA, Mich., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Tile, a division of Transom Capital Group-backed Artivo Surfaces, has announced the sale of its woodworking products distribution business to Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces (“Wilsonart”). This strategic move aligns with Virginia Tile’s commitment to its core flooring and surface solutions business while ensuring continued growth and stability for the woodworking division’s employees and customers under Wilsonart’s leadership. The acquired operations are headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas, with branches in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Wichita, and Springfield, Missouri. The acquired locations distribute decorative surfaces, cabinet accessories, and decorative and functional hardware. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We created Artivo Surfaces to become the undisputed leader for flooring and surface solutions and this move is part of that strategy,” said Sunil Palakodati, CEO of both Artivo Surfaces and Virginia Tile. “Transitioning Virginia Tile’s woodworking division to Wilsonart supports our priorities of focusing on our core flooring and related product business, enhancing customer experience and further strengthening our position in the industry.”

“This acquisition complements Wilsonart’s company culture and greatly enhances the services we offer in these territories,” said Tymon Moore, vice president of sales for Wilsonart. “We look forward to increasing Wilsonart’s company-owned distribution network and bringing its ever-expanding portfolio of engineered surfaces to an even wider audience.”

Randy Burton will transition from Virginia Tile to Wilsonart as general manager of its locations, ensuring a seamless experience for employees and customers.

"I am excited to embark on this next chapter for the Woodworking Division under the Wilsonart brand," said Burton. "With Wilsonart’s deep roots in the woodworking industry and commitment to innovation, I’m confident both our team and our customers will continue to thrive."

Virginia Tile remains a division of Transom Capital-backed Artivo Surfaces along with Galleher Duffy, the consolidation of Galleher, Tom Duffy and Trinity Hardwoods announced in January 2025. Artivo Surfaces was formed in October 2024 as a parent company to foster collaboration, improve operational efficiency and expand market reach while preserving the unique identity of each of its brands.

About Virginia Tile

Founded in 1928, Virginia Tile is a premier distributor of high-quality tile and surface solutions, serving residential and commercial markets across the Midwest, offering an extensive selection of premium tile, natural stone, and surface materials sourced from top manufacturers worldwide. Virginia Tile, along with Galleher Duffy, is part of Artivo Surfaces, a newly formed flooring and surface solutions collective backed by Transom Capital Group. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Virginia Tile continues to expand as a multi-regional leader, partnering with designers, architects, contractors, and homeowners to provide best-in-class products, expertise, and design solutions for every project. For more information, visit www.virginiatile.com and https://artivosurfaces.com

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, Thinscape® and Wetwall™ brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit wilsonart.com.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom is an operations-focused private equity firm that seeks value-oriented investments in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom’s functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process, combined with management’s industry expertise, drive improved operational efficiency, top-line growth, cultural transformation, and distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit: https://transomcap.com/

