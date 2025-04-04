Vimeo Announces ‘Vimeo Streaming’: a New Era of Video Monetization, Control, and Discovery on Every Screen

NEW YORK, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: VMEO) - Vimeo, the world’s most innovative video platform for creators and businesses, introduced the next era of content delivery and monetization with the launch of Vimeo Streaming . Any creator, big or small can launch their own streaming services and branded apps, and deliver a next-generation experience for their global audiences. With this release, Vimeo is offering more monetization choices, deeper analytics, more protection, and providing access to new multilingual AI-powered services.

Creators are looking to diversify their income streams, bypass ad-driven platforms, and engage directly with their audiences – enter Vimeo. In fact, by launching their own streaming services using Vimeo, creators have directly generated over $1 billion in the past three years.

Vimeo Streaming is an all-in-one platform that lets creators quickly launch their own branded streaming service, complete with custom apps – no coding experience required. As your audience grows, we grow with you. New subscription tiers and advanced analytics help you better understand and deliver the content your audiences love. To scale content globally, creators can use Vimeo’s other AI services to be fully multilingual alongside Vimeo’s new Digital Rights Management (DRM) services to provide advanced protection. For businesses seeking more flexibility and a custom experience, Vimeo offers APIs and an embeddable video player to integrate directly into the creator’s own service or website.

“Vimeo is proud to serve the professional creator. With our new Vimeo Streaming release, we are giving creators more ways to connect with and gain a deeper understanding of their audiences, more ways to monetize their content, and higher grade security,” said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. “Vimeo is also breaking down language barriers for creators with our new AI services. We believe creators should be in control of their work and how they are paid; so we’re taking the technologies that are usually only afforded by the biggest platforms and putting it in the hands of our customers, at a fraction of the cost.”

Vimeo Streaming is the next generation of Vimeo’s existing over-the-top (OTT) platform and is a technological leap forward for content and media businesses. The expense and technical difficulty of building, running, and scaling a streaming service independently can be daunting, along with the challenge of generating sustainable revenue and a connection with their audience. Vimeo Streaming streamlines this process and introduces exciting new features, including:

New video monetization and promotional tools: Membership subscription tiering to offer new revenue opportunities and give your biggest fans special access to exclusive live events, merchandise, and more Custom video bumpers to promote specific content or sponsorship campaigns

Enterprise-grade content protection to protect and help safeguard your work from unauthorized access or piracy

to protect and help safeguard your work from unauthorized access or piracy Advanced analytics to help understand your audience and get to know what they’re watching

to help understand your audience and get to know what they’re watching AI-powered translations to quickly make and scale multilingual content with auto-captioning and audio dubbing for global accessibility

“Vimeo Streaming allows us to concentrate on our core competency—producing content—and leave the technical aspects to Vimeo,” said Sam Reich, CEO of Dropout, a successful comedy subscription streaming service from the creators of College Humor. “Our subscription business is far and away our biggest revenue driver, and Vimeo's comprehensive suite of tools means we're delivering it to our audience stylishly and reliably."

Find out more at NAB 2025

To highlight the industry’s opportunities and educate users on Vimeo’s latest offerings in AI, streaming, and video technology, Vimeo will exhibit at the 2025 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9, 2025, in booth #W3613 within the LVCC West Hall.

In addition, Vimeo will moderate a customer fireside chat at the NAB Streaming Summit with the founders and producers of World of Wonder Entertainment, the company behind the Emmy-award-winning reality competition television series, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The session, Global Stage, Direct-to-Screen: World of Wonder's Playbook for Fan-Powered Growth , will take place at 12 p.m. PT on April 8 in rooms W108-W109 within the LVCC West Hall.

To learn more about Vimeo Streaming, please visit www.vimeo.com/solutions/vimeo-streaming .

About Vimeo:

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

