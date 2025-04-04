SEALSQ Unaffected by New Tariffs: Semiconductor Exemption Ensures Continuity, Bolstered by Company’s Innovation, U.S. Development Roadmap, and Post-Quantum Compliance

Geneva, Switzerland, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today confirmed that its operations are unaffected by the Trump administration’s recently announced tariffs. An exemption on semiconductors under the current trade policy means the Company faces no impact at this stage, while its business is bolstered by the innovation strategy, U.S. development roadmap, and leadership in post-quantum cryptography—which is soon expected to become a legal compliance requirement under a U.S. executive order.

On April 2, 2025, the U.S. administration introduced its “Fair and Reciprocal Plan,” setting a 10% tariff on most imports and higher rates on certain trading partners (e.g., 20% on China, 32% on Taiwan), effective April 5, 2025. However, semiconductors are currently exempt from these duties, safeguarding SEALSQ’s portfolio of secure microchips used in IoT, automotive, healthcare, and infrastructure applications for the time being.

“The exemption on semiconductor tariffs keeps our business running smoothly,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “Our clients and partners can rely on uninterrupted access to our technology under the current policy.”

SEALSQ’s leadership extends to innovation.

SEALSQ’s post-quantum semiconductor technology complies fully with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards, finalized in August 2024, safeguarding critical systems against quantum computing threats. This aligns with the January 2025 U.S. executive order making post-quantum cryptography mandatory for federal systems, reflecting long-term security as a legal compliance requirement. This positions SEALSQ as a potential partner for industries like defense, healthcare, and infrastructure, where we believe such standards are non-negotiable.

This mandate is driven by Executive Order 14119, “Strengthening and Promoting Innovation in the Nation’s Cybersecurity,” signed on January 15, 2025, and effective immediately. Issued in response to rising cyber threats, including quantum risks, it accelerates federal adoption of PQC following NIST’s 2024 standards, building on earlier directives with a full transition deadline of 2035. It underscores the urgency of quantum-resistant cryptography for national security, a priority SEALSQ’s technology already meets.

Looking ahead, SEALSQ plans to continue investing in U.S.-centric growth.

The company open a domestic Outsourced Semiconductor Personalization & Test center—programming chips with unique cryptographic keys—through strategic partnerships and alignment with initiatives like the CHIPS Act. “Localizing personalization in the U.S. strengthens our independence and security commitment,” added Mr. Moreira. “It also ensures our post-quantum chips meet national priorities, delivering trust and efficiency to our clients.”

With an optimized supply chain, cutting-edge post-quantum technology, and proactive U.S. development strategy, SEALSQ is ideally positioned to continue to provide seamless access to secure semiconductor solutions. As global trade dynamics unfold, the company remains a reliable, forward-thinking partner for its international and U.S. customers.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.