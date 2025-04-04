LGI Homes Opens Two New Communities in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the grand opening of two new communities in the Houston area: Canterra Creek in Iowa Colony and Trails at Cochran Ranch in Waller. Both communities offer a selection of newly constructed homes with built-in upgrades, providing an affordable and convenient path to homeownership in desirable locations.

Canterra Creek – Iowa Colony, TX

Located just 15 miles from Pearland, Canterra Creek offers homebuyers a choice of spacious three- and four-bedroom homes, ranging from 1,375 to 2,339 square feet. With both one- and two-story floor plans available, each home comes with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, featuring a range of high-quality upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, designer wood cabinetry, luxury vinyl-plank flooring and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers—all included in the base price.

Canterra Creek is designed with families in mind, offering a wealth of amenities for residents to enjoy. The community will feature a lazy river, multiple pools, splash pads, sports courts, and exercise facilities. Additionally, scenic walking trails provide residents with ample options for outdoor activities. Canterra Creek is also conveniently located near Highway 288, ensuring quick access to Houston’s major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment options.

“Minutes from the Med Center and Manvel Town Center, Canterra Creek offers incredible value,” stated Zach Walden, VP of Operations for Houston. “The community's amenity center, slated to open this summer, includes a pool, pickleball courts and fitness center.”

Homes at Canterra Creek start in the $290s, with move-in ready homes available. To learn more or schedule a tour, interested buyers can call (866) 764-8973 ext. 350.

Trails at Cochran Ranch – Waller, TX

Located in Waller, Texas, Trails at Cochran Ranch offers affordable three- and four-bedroom homes designed with open-concept layouts. Each home comes with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, which includes upgrades like stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and energy-efficient windows included.

“With Waller being one of the fastest growing areas in metro Houston, we are excited to open Trails at Cochran Ranch offering affordable, new single-family homes on spacious lots,” stated Walden.

The community boasts a variety of family-friendly amenities, including a community park, playground, pavilion, and scenic walking trails. Trails at Cochran Ranch is situated near the heart of Waller, providing residents with proximity to local shopping, dining, and entertainment options, as well as excellent schools. With its welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, this community is perfect for families looking to settle in a well-connected area.

Homes at Trails at Cochran Ranch start from the low-$200s, with move-in ready opportunities available. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested buyers can call (855) 958-4517 ext. 350.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9632bdd3-c7e8-4fa4-af24-37e506df0844

The Maple Plan by LGI Homes at Trails at Cochran Ranch The Maple Plan by LGI Homes at Trails at Cochran Ranch features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious family room.

