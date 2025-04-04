SCROOGE Casino Breaks Ground on First Orphanage: A Bold Step Beyond the Game

Alexandria, Indiana, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era when most online casinos chase growth solely for profit, SCROOGE Casino is rewriting the rulebook — proving that entertainment can coexist with a higher purpose. Today, SCROOGE proudly announces the groundbreaking of its first orphanage, with construction set to begin between May and June 2025. This landmark initiative is the first of many community-focused projects planned by the platform and represents a powerful extension of SCROOGE’s founding mission: to serve orphans, widows, and the poor around the world.

This is not a side project or an afterthought — it is the heart of SCROOGE Casino’s identity.

Founded by James Peters, alongside longtime collaborator Corey Norman, SCROOGE Casino launched with a vision that stood in stark contrast to industry norms. While other gaming platforms pursued higher margins and player retention strategies, SCROOGE had a different metric of success in mind: impact.

“This isn’t just about running a casino,” said Peters. “It’s about building something that lasts — something that outlives us. We want SCROOGE to be known not only for great games and fair play, but for the lives we change along the way. The orphanage is just the beginning.”

A Foundation of Purpose

Backed by the growing success of the SCROOGE platform and its vibrant community of over 100,000 players, the orphanage project is fully funded by casino proceeds — a bold commitment that sets a new standard for socially conscious gaming. The facility will offer shelter, education, nourishment, and long-term support to children in need. Plans are also underway to incorporate mentorship and skill-building programs, ensuring these children are given the tools to thrive, not just survive.

“Our players aren’t just here for entertainment,” said Norman. “They’re part of something bigger. Every spin, every win, and every moment spent on SCROOGE helps fuel a mission of compassion and community building.”

Gaming with Integrity

At its core, SCROOGE Casino is built on a social sweepstakes model that prioritizes responsible play. With built-in safeguards and a transparent approach to player well-being, SCROOGE ensures that the thrill of the game never comes at the expense of its community. The platform’s upcoming SCROOGE Foundation page will offer detailed reporting on charitable initiatives, progress updates on the orphanage, and opportunities for players to directly support the causes they care about.

This level of transparency and accountability is rare in the gaming industry — and it’s what makes SCROOGE Casino more than just another platform.

A New Kind of Jackpot

For SCROOGE Casino, the biggest wins aren’t measured in coins or credits, but in lives changed. The launch of the orphanage marks a pivotal moment in the platform’s journey — and a call to action for others in the industry to rethink their approach to impact.

“It’s easy to talk about making a difference,” said Peters. “But real change takes real action. This orphanage is a promise to our players and to ourselves that we’re here to do more — for the environment, for the community, and for the generations to come.”

With its eyes on a future filled with life-changing projects and a community-first ethos, SCROOGE Casino is poised to lead a movement in ethical entertainment. As construction kicks off this summer, one thing is clear: SCROOGE is betting on humanity — and winning.

About SCROOGE Casino

SCROOGE Casino is a USA- and Canada-based sweepstakes platform that combines top-tier online gaming with a mission-driven focus on helping orphans, widows, and the poor. Founded by James Peters and Corey Norman, SCROOGE is redefining what it means to play online — turning players into partners in a global mission for good.

To learn more or follow the progress of the orphanage, visit: https://scrooge.casino .

