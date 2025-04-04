LanzaTech Acknowledges Receipt of Letter

CHICAGO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”), a carbon management solutions company, today acknowledged that the Company has received a non-binding letter from Carbon Direct Capital Management, which purports to offer to acquire the Company for $0.02 per share.

At this point in time, shareholders are not required to take any action. As part of its ongoing evaluation of strategic options available to maximize value for stakeholders, the LanzaTech Board of Directors will review the letter in consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors. There can be no assurance that the Company will pursue this proposed transaction or any other strategic outcome, and the Company does not intend to comment further on this matter unless and until further disclosure is determined to be appropriate or necessary.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is a leading carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, materials, and protein for everyday products. Using its bio-recycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of LanzaTech. These statements are based on the beliefs, assumptions, projections and conclusions of LanzaTech’s management. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are outside LanzaTech’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. LanzaTech cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including those concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or similar expressions. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: timing delays in the advancement of projects to the final investment decision stage or into construction; failure by customers to adopt new technologies and platforms; fluctuations in the availability and cost of feedstocks and other process inputs; the availability and continuation of government funding and support; broader economic conditions, including inflation, interest rates, supply chain disruptions, employment conditions, and competitive pressures; unforeseen technical, regulatory, or commercial challenges in scaling proprietary technologies, business functions or operational disruptions; and other economic, business, or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors and other information contained in LanzaTech’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other existing and future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement herein is based only on information currently available to LanzaTech and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. LanzaTech undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Kate Walsh

VP, Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@lanzatech.com

