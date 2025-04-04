New LabTAG Add-On Streamlines Laboratory Labeling with Dymo® LabelWriter™ 5-Series and eLabNext Integration





BOSTON, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GA International , a global leader in laboratory identification solutions, under its LabTAG brand, announced today that its DYMO® LabelWriter™ 5-Series Printing Kits are now compatible with eLabNext’s Digital Lab Platform (DLP) — an intuitive and flexible system for collecting, managing, and analyzing laboratory information.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with eLabNext by introducing this Dymo® LabelWriter™ 550 Add-On,” comments George Ambartsoumian, Founder and CEO of GA International. “This tool allows researchers to print labels directly from the eLabNext interface, making sample identification faster, easier, and more reliable. It’s another step forward in our shared mission to streamline lab workflows and improve sample and data management in laboratories.”

The integration is available in the eLabMarketplace through an Add-on, and provides researchers with a reliable, precise, and user-friendly solution for labeling in critical laboratory workflows. Allowing users access to pre-designed label templates, ensuring perfect formatting, dimensions, and layout alignment directly within the eLabNext DLP.

“We jump on every opportunity to enhance our platform by integrating tools that simplify workflows, collaborating with companies that share our passion for sample and data management, and streamlining lab operations for our users,” says Zareh Zurabyan, VP of Commercial, Americas. “This recent collaboration with LabTAG is a win for everyone and ensures that labs can focus on their research with confidence, knowing their labeling needs are met with innovative and reliable technology.”

The new add-on aims to streamline laboratory labeling by combining the Dymo® LabelWriter™5-Series (550, 550 Turbo, and 5XL) with LabTAG's durable cryogenic labels, offering a cost-effective labeling solution, particularly beneficial for labs working on a tight budget.

To learn more about eLabNext’s DLP and how to connect with LabTAG’s Dymo® LabelWriter™ 550 Printer Add-on, visit the eLabMarketplace .

About eLabNext:

eLabNext is a Digital Lab Platform (DLP) that offers an intuitive and flexible solution to collect, manage, and analyze laboratory information. The software includes modules for an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) , Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) , sample tracking , inventory management , protocol management , and a wide range of marketplace Add-ons to extend functionality. eLabNext enhances productivity by streamlining the processes of documenting, organizing, searching, and archiving data, samples, and protocols. The data is accessible through cloud-hosted ISO-certified data centers. The software is most suitable for industry R&D labs, ranging from start-ups to mid-size pharma and biotech companies and academic research groups and institutes. In January of 2025, eLabNext announced it has merged with SciShield , a leading digital EHS solution provider, to create SciSure , a visionary new platform that integrates health and safety, laboratory operations, and research into a centralized Scientific Management Platform (SMP).

About LabTAG:

GA International has over 25 years of experience as a leading manufacturer of specialty labels, supplying laboratory identification solutions to biomedical research labs, biobanks, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions. Since its inception, GA International has become a worldwide leader in cryogenic and chemical-resistant labels , strongly dedicated to R&D and customer service. For more information about GA International, please visit www.labtag.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f565358-4e3d-490d-b741-b625ed6d967c

eLabNext Media contact: Jon Zibell VP of Global Alliances and Marketing jon.zibell@scisure.com www.elabnext.com LabTAG Media contact: Ishan Wadi Marketing Leader shan.wadi@ga-international.com www.labtag.com For Technical Inquiries Related to the Add-On: Alexandre Beaudoin Gagne General Manager alexandre.beaudoin@ga-international.com www.labtag.com

LapTAG & eLabNext Unveil Dymo® LabelWriter™ 550 Add-On LapTAG & eLabNext Unveil Dymo® LabelWriter™ 550 Add-On

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.