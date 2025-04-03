Congratulatory letter from First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic Aigul Zhaparova to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday

Dear Mrs. Mehriban Arif gizi,

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the occasion of Ramadan, the holy holiday for all Muslims.

May the Almighty Allah accept all the good deeds we have performed during this blessed month, and may this holy holiday bring us greater peace and happiness.

This holiday, which guides humanity toward compassion and mercy and reflects high values, may bring happiness and abundance to every home and grant peace and tranquility to our brotherly nations.

Dear Mrs. Mehriban, I wish you and your loved ones good health, family happiness, prosperity, and success.

Respectfully,

Aigul Zhaparova

First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic