OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Depo-Provera (DP) and generic equivalent (DMPA) investigated by Federman & Sherwood. Federman & Sherwood, a premier boutique class-action litigation law firm based in Oklahoma City and Dallas announced that it is investigating cases related to women’s use of Depo-Provera (DP) and its generic equivalent (DMPA). DP is used as an injectable birth control and to manage menstrual cycles. At high doses it can be used to treat certain types of cancer. Its use has been linked to possibly cause brain tumors including meningioma brain tumors. This new evidence is supporting lawsuits that seek to compensate women for medical monitoring and financial compensation. If you took or know someone who took Depo-Provera you should find out what your rights are to seek financial compensation.

Federman & Sherwood is committed to providing aggressive legal representation to recover financial compensation for women harmed by use of DP or its generic equivalent.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tashia Poore either by email at tdp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Tashia Poore FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD (405) 235-1560

