Gulf Cartel member arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – On April 2, 2025, Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector Anti-Smuggling Unit with the assistance of the Cameron County Constables Precinct 2 Office, identified and arrested a suspected Gulf Cartel member operating in the United States.
Fabian SILVA-Aguirre, also known as “Comandante Pony” was taken into custody during a traffic stop near Brownsville, Texas. SILVA-Aguirre, a national of Mexico and illegally present in the United States, is suspected to have ties to the Gulf Cartel and is responsible for both narcotics and illegal alien smuggling. SILVA-Aguirre will be criminally prosecuted for illegally re-entering the country after deportation in federal district court.
"This arrest demonstrates our commitment to dismantling criminal organizations like the Gulf Cartel. By apprehending this individual, we are not only safeguarding our borders but sending a clear message that we will relentlessly purse those who seek to exploit our nation's security.", stated RGV Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez.
