ACHS Announces the Retirement of Dr. Janet Ludwig and Honors Her Legacy

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) announces with deep gratitude the upcoming retirement of Dr. Janet Ludwig, whose leadership and dedication have profoundly shaped ACHS’s Integrative Health and Nutrition Department and the field of holistic nutrition. Dr. Ludwig will officially retire at the end of 2025, and ACHS is fortunate to retain her expertise as she transitions into the role of Dean of Doctoral Studies to support students in advanced academic pursuits through 2025.Dr. Ludwig joined ACHS as part of the Hawthorn University teach-out, bringing with her an extensive background in integrative health, nutrition, and higher education leadership. Dr. Ludwig has directly contributed to significant milestones at ACHS that have strengthened its academic programs and expanded professional opportunities for students, including:Successfully launching and gaining approval for ACHS’s Doctor of Science in Integrative Health program.Collaborating on Board for Certification of Nutrition Specialists (CNS®) approval for ACHS’s MS in Holistic Nutrition, opening career pathways for graduates.Achieving National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) program approval, expanding professional certification opportunities for students.Beyond these achievements, Dr. Ludwig’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the academic excellence and integrity of ACHS. Her commitment to student success, curriculum development, and professional advocacy has left a lasting impact on both the institution and the broader integrative health community.“It has been an honor to work with Dr. Ludwig. Dr. Ludwig has dedicated her career to promoting holistic nutrition and supporting students to go on to make a significant impact in their community through health and wellness. She is recognized throughout the holistic nutrition community as bringing unparalleled energy and enthusiasm for every new program and working tirelessly to advance the field of integrative nutrition. All of us at ACHS wish her the best as she embarks on this next adventure,” shares ACHS President Tracey Abell.As ACHS celebrates Dr. Ludwig’s remarkable career, the institution looks forward to her continued role in mentoring and guiding doctoral students in her new capacity. Dr. Patricia Kaufman, ACHS faculty and nutrition expert, has been appointed the new Dean of Integrative Health and Nutrition. Learn more about Dr. Kaufman’s appointment.About ACHSThe American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), located in Portland, Oregon, is an accredited college specializing in online integrative health and wellness education. Founded in 1978, ACHS offers a range of Holistic Nutrition certificate, diploma, and degree plans that align with nutrition industry standards and credentialing requirements established by professional organizations such as the American Nutrition Association and the National Association of Nutrition Professionals. ACHS provides training aligned with professional standards to prepare graduates as holistic nutrition professionals (HNPs), such as nutrition coaches, educators, and Certified Nutrition Specialists(CNS). For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

