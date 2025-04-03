Alyssa Vargas Wins Miss Bayou Fox Hooters Pageant for the Third Year in a Row, Heads to Miss Hooters International

Destin, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Alyssa Vargas is making Hooters history. The Pensacola Beach Hooters Girl recently took home the crown at the Miss Bayou Fox Hooters Pageant — for the third year in a row — securing her spot in the highly anticipated Miss Hooters International Pageant this summer. Competing against top talent from Destin, Mobile, Panama City Beach, and beyond, Alyssa's charm, confidence, and stage presence set her apart once again.

But the crown isn't the only thing Alyssa earned — she and the top three contestants also scored an all-expenses-paid trip to the Bahamas this spring. Talk about a win-win.

Winning Miss Bayou Fox Hooters three years in a row is no small feat. The pageant is a big deal in the Hooters world, giving Hooters Girls the chance to showcase not just their looks but also their personality and dedication — the same ingredients that create the lively, welcoming atmosphere Hooters is known for. This year, Alyssa once again stole the spotlight, earning praise from both the judges and the crowd.

"We're beyond proud of Alyssa and all she's accomplished," said Carly Dockery, Director of Operations for Bayou Fox Hooters. "Winning this title three years in a row is incredible. She represents everything we love about Hooters — confidence, charm, and a great sense of fun. We know she'll make us proud on the international stage."

Alyssa is just as excited. "It's such an honor to represent the Pensacola Beach location at Miss Hooters International," she said. "I'm so thankful for the support from my fellow Hooters Girls and everyone who cheered me on. Now it's time to bring home the crown."

As Alyssa gears up for the Miss Hooters International Pageant, the entire Hooters family — from Pensacola Beach to Destin and beyond — is rallying behind her. Fans and coworkers are confident that she'll shine on the world stage.

To keep up with Alyssa's journey or to find out about upcoming events and specials at Bayou Fox Hooters, visit their website or follow them on social media. Alyssa's win is just the beginning — and her fans can't wait to see what's next.

