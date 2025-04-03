From Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Sudan, I am greatly pleased to extend my congratulations to you on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday and convey my best wishes.

I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant you robust health and abundance.

I hope that this holiday brings prosperity, peace, and tranquility to our brotherly countries and all Muslim nations.

Ramadan Mubarak!

Please, accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan