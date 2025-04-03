Submit Release
From Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan

AZERBAIJAN, April 3 - 03 April 2025, 16:48

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Sudan, I am greatly pleased to extend my congratulations to you on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday and convey my best wishes.

I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant you robust health and abundance.

I hope that this holiday brings prosperity, peace, and tranquility to our brotherly countries and all Muslim nations.

Ramadan Mubarak!

Please, accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

 

Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan

