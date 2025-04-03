From Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan
AZERBAIJAN, April 3 - 03 April 2025, 16:48
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency.
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Sudan, I am greatly pleased to extend my congratulations to you on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday and convey my best wishes.
I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant you robust health and abundance.
I hope that this holiday brings prosperity, peace, and tranquility to our brotherly countries and all Muslim nations.
Ramadan Mubarak!
Please, accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.
Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan
President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan
