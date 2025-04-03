ICON SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against ICON plc - ICLR

NEW ORLEANS, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 11, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against ICON plc (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: ICLR), if they purchased the Company’s shares between July 27, 2023 and January 13, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

On October 23, 2024, the Company reported financial results for 3Q 2024, disclosing quarterly revenues of just $2.03 billion, revealing a shocking “revenue shortfall” that significantly missed consensus estimates of $2.13 billion by more than $100 million, that quarterly net new business wins had declined sequentially to $2.3 billion during the quarter, and that its book-to-bill ratio fell sequentially to 1.15, down from 1.22 in the prior quarter, due to ongoing cost containment measures by customers. On this news, the price of ICON’s shares fell from $280.76 per share on October 23, 2024 to $220.47 per share on October 25, 2024. Then, on January 14, 2025, the Company disclosed financial guidance for 2025 well below analysts’ expectations due to “trial activity [that] has been impacted by cautious spending from biopharma customers” and “a headwind from our top two customers.” On this news, the price of ICON’s shares fell from $217.99 per share on January 13, 2025, to $200.24 per share on January 14, 2025.

The first-filed case is Shing v. ICON plc, No. 25-cv-00763. A subsequent case, Police and Fire Retirement System of the City of Detroit v. ICON plc, No. 25-cv-1807, updated the Class Period.

