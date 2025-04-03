OKLAHOMA CITY, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodl Management, Inc. investigated by Federman & Sherwood for data breach. On April 3, 2025, Rodl Management filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Texas.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Social Security Number

Driver’s License Number

Government-issued ID Number

Financial Information

Medical Information

Other sensitive information



Rodl & Partner, which operates under the name Rodl Management in some contexts, is a global professional services firm specializing in audit, legal, tax, and business consulting, particularly serving foreign-owned, family-owned mid-sized businesses.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

Contact Federman & Sherwood by email at info@federmanlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.