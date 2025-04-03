Rodl Management, Inc. Investigated by Federman & Sherwood for Data Breach
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodl Management, Inc. investigated by Federman & Sherwood for data breach. On April 3, 2025, Rodl Management filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Texas.
The type of information potentially exposed includes:
- Full Name
- Social Security Number
- Driver’s License Number
- Government-issued ID Number
- Financial Information
- Medical Information
- Other sensitive information
Rodl & Partner, which operates under the name Rodl Management in some contexts, is a global professional services firm specializing in audit, legal, tax, and business consulting, particularly serving foreign-owned, family-owned mid-sized businesses.
