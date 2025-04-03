Ducommun Incorporated Reaffirms its Commitment to its U.S. Manufacturing Footprint with 95% of Revenues Derived from U.S. Operations

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”), a global supplier of innovative solutions for the aerospace & defense industry reaffirms its commitment to American manufacturing with 95% of its revenue derived from operations based in the United States. The Company’s only international operation is located in Guaymas, Mexico with products manufactured at that facility being covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and accordingly, the tariffs announced yesterday are expected to have a minimal impact to its operations or supply base.

“Ducommun has long been committed to American manufacturing and we take great pride in producing high-quality engineering solutions right here in the U.S.” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “Our strong domestic footprint with both Company operations and the Ducommun supplier base allows us to be in a great position as we move forward under new US trade policies. As always, we also drive to maintain the highest standards of quality and on-time delivery while supporting our valued customers and the warfighter.”

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in producing complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the of the federal securities laws relating to Ducommun Incorporated, including statements about the impact of recently enacted tariffs and similar expressions that concern Ducommun’s intentions or beliefs about future occurrences, expectations, or results. Forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change over time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Ducommun cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and its other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665

SMookerji@ducommun.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.