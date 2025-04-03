Vaidio’s Vision AI Platform Wins Best in Show at SIA 2025 Awards

Vision AI leader recognized for its transformational new agentic intelligence and GenAI capabilities; wins three prestigious security industry awards

STAMFORD, Conn., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision AI leader, Vaidio (formerly IronYun) has been named the winner of Best New Product at the Security Industry Association 2025 New Product and Service Awards , for the second year in a row. This prestigious award recognizes Vaidio’s new 9th generation platform which transforms raw video into actionable insights, helping businesses improve safety, security, and operational effectiveness. SIA also named Vaidio the winner in two additional categories: Loss Prevention and Article Surveillance Solutions, and Enhanced Project Delivery.

Vaidio’s winning 9th generation platform features powerful agentic intelligence and GenAI capabilities. A new camera auto-configuration agent uses the latest vision language models (VLMs) to automate the camera configuration process, allowing organizations to quickly and easily deploy video analytics at scale. It even allows analytics functions on a camera to be dynamically changed, so, for example, an intrusion camera by day can become an LPR camera at night. New natural language search enhancement capabilities make it faster for security operations teams to find critical footage within large volumes of video data by conducting object- and attribute-based searches and alerts using natural language phrases, such as "holding a water bottle," "holding a red purse," or "wearing a football jersey."

Video’s 9th generation platform provides unmatched accuracy, compute efficiency, deployment flexibility, and Total Cost of Ownership across a wide variety of use cases and industries. By harnessing the power of AI, Vaidio helps security teams to unlock more value from their cameras: protecting against theft and inventory shrinkage, preventing incidents before they escalate, accelerating investigations, eliminating false alerts and making critical decisions that protect people and assets.

"This award validates the impact AI is having on the safety and security industry and Vaidio’s leadership in helping customers unlock the power of their cameras with AI,” said Marshall Tyler, CEO of Vaidio. "Our priority is to ensure security teams can operate with utmost confidence and speed, while making the most of their existing investments and resources. We’re honored that this work has been recognized by SIA.”

About the SIA NPS Award Program

SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,500 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. The SIA New Products + Solutions (NPS) Awards reflect the evolution of the security industry and the convergence between physical and cyber security products.

“The SIA NPS Awards are a renowned global platform for highlighting new offerings each year, and earning recognition is an impressive accomplishment,” said Elisa Mula, vice chair of the SIA NPS Awards Committee and founder and protection management specialist at EM Designs. “SIA applauds this year’s winners, who impressed our judges after an extensive process of tech demonstrations and panel-driven judging.”

The 2025 SIA NPS Awards entries will be on display through Friday, April 4, in Booth #25075 on the ISC West show floor, adjacent to the Bridge Stage (Booth #25059). Vaidio is showcasing its platform at Stand 7117.

About Vaidio

Vaidio transforms conventional video into a vital source of intelligence in applications spanning real-time monitoring and alerting, video search, and business intelligence. Vaidio’s uniquely resource-efficient solution is used widely to enhance public safety, protect assets, plan investments, and optimize operations—all with significantly lower total cost of ownership. Previously known as IronYun, the company is recognized by IDC as a 'Major Player' in video analytics. The Vaidio Platform won SIA New Product Showcase awards in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 for Mobile Applications, Commercial Monitoring, Video Analytics, Loss Prevention and in 2024 for Best New Product Overall. Vaidio is field-proven to maximize accuracy, performance and cost effectiveness across the industry's broadest array of analytics functions. The Vaidio Platform is deployed across cameras for government, healthcare, education, retail, transit, and enterprise customers worldwide. Vaidio is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA.

