Wintrust Board Members Edward Wehmer and Scott Heitmann to Conclude Long-time Board Service

Wehmer to be appointed Chairman Emeritus, remains Founder and Senior Advisor

CHICAGO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) (“Wintrust”) today announced Edward J. Wehmer and Scott K. Heitmann will conclude their long-time service as members of the Board of Directors at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held May 22, 2025.

“The leadership and expertise Ed and Scott have brought to our Board of Directors throughout their tenures cannot be summed up in a few words,” said H. Patrick Hackett, Jr., Wintrust Chairman of the Board. “We are immensely grateful to both Ed and Scott for their Board service as Wintrust has grown to the very successful $65 billion financial services enterprise it is today.”

Wehmer opened the first Wintrust Community Bank location in 1991 when he launched Lake Forest Bank & Trust. He has served on the Board since the initial formation of Wintrust as a public company in 1996 and was President and Chief Executive Officer until May 2023. At that time, under the previously announced transition plan, Tim Crane was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and Wehmer transitioned to Executive Chairman, a role he held until May 2024, as well as Founder and Senior Advisor, a role he continues to hold. He will be appointed Chairman Emeritus following the 2025 Annual Meeting.

“Wintrust is coming off its best year ever,” Wehmer said. “The future for our company is bright. I will very much continue to be a resource and a sounding board for Tim and the management team in my role as Founder and Senior Advisor of the company. Of course, I remain a passionate advocate for Wintrust and our different approach to serving our customers across all of our businesses.”

Heitmann joined the Board in 2008, bringing his vast banking industry experience with LaSalle Bank Corp., Standard Federal Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to Wintrust as the company navigated a challenging banking environment.

“Scott’s deep experience in banking provided us with valuable counsel as we realized opportunities to grow our Wintrust Community Banks, as well as support to navigate challenges our industry has faced over the last 17 years,” Hackett said.

The remaining 13 Board members are seeking re-election, as noted in the 2025 Proxy Statement available at ir.wintrust.com.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with $64.9 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its “Different Approach, Better Results®” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges. For more information, please visit wintrust.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.

For more information, media may contact Amy Yuhn at 847-939-9591 or ayuhn@wintrust.com or Tim Crane at 847-939-9000. For investor relations inquiries, please contact Dave Dykstra at 847-939-9000.

