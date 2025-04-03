CITY MUSEUM & EXPLORE ST. LOUIS PEEL INTO HISTORY

Bunches of Banana Hats Secure Another GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the City

St. Louis, Missouri, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis has officially made history—again! City Museum and Explore St. Louis have secured the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most people wearing banana hats. This a-peel-ing event took place on Wednesday, April 2, at City Museum, where 309 participants topped their heads with banana-themed headgear.

The record-breaking feat was inspired by the arrival of the Savannah Bananas, the wildly popular exhibition baseball team known for their over-the-top antics and high-energy performances. With the team originally set to play a two-game series in St. Louis this weekend, what better way to welcome them than by going bananas—literally?

“We knew this was an opportunity that just couldn’t slip past,” said Katy Enrique, marketing director of City Museum. “City Museum is all about the unexpected, and what’s more unexpected than a sea of banana hats? This was the perfect way to celebrate the Savannah Bananas coming to town and showcase the fun-loving spirit of St. Louis.”

The event drew families, baseball fans, and banana enthusiasts alike, all sporting their finest fruit-inspired fashion. With an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ adjudicator on-site, the attempt was verified and confirmed, cementing St. Louis as the top banana in the record books.

“We’re always looking for bold, creative ways to promote our city,” said Ed Skapinok, chief commercial officer of Explore St. Louis. “Breaking a world record with a bunch of bananas? That’s just how we roll—or should we say, peel!”

Known for pushing the boundaries of creativity and fun, City Museum continues to be a must-visit attraction in St. Louis. This latest achievement adds to its collection of quirky records, proving once again that when it comes to unforgettable, over-the-top experiences, there’s no place quite like the Gateway City.

City Museum already holds multiple GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles, including the World’s Largest Gathering of People Wearing Underwear on Their Heads, World’s Longest Shoelace, World’s Largest Pencil, World’s Longest Seesaw, and World’s Largest Tennis Racket.

For more Guinness World Records event photos, video, and logos visit: https://bit.ly/gwrbanana.

About City Museum

Housed in an old shoe factory in Downtown St. Louis, City Museum is an ever-evolving, always-thrilling, artist-built playground full of weirdly wonderful spaces to explore. City Museum opened in 1997 and started as a passion project and developed into an indoor, outdoor, underground playground that welcomes adventurous visitors from all over the world. This iconic St. Louis attraction is considered one of the great public spaces and a must-see for visitors.

About Explore St. Louis

Explore St. Louis is the driving force behind St. Louis’ $5.9 billion convention and tourism industry, the official destination marketing organization of St. Louis City and County, and operator of the America’s Center Convention Complex and The Dome.

About GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

What’s the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media and live events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Our ultimate purpose is to inspire people —individuals, families, schools, groups, companies, communities and even entire countries— to read about, watch, listen to and participate in record-breaking. To join this record-breaking community and find out the answer to that original question, visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

