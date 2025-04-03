Submit Release
Nevro Corp. Investigated by Federman & Sherwood for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevro Corp. investigated by Federman & Sherwood for data breach. On April 3, 2025, Nevro Corp. filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Texas. Nevro Corp. has yet to release a statement regarding the incident. According to the notice filed with the Attorney General of Texas approximately 6,381 Texans have been affected.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

  • Full Name
  • Social Security Number
  • Driver’s License Number
  • Financial Information
  • Medical Information
  • Health Insurance Information
  • Other sensitive information

Nevro is a medical device company headquartered in Redwood City, California.

