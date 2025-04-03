OKLAHOMA CITY, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevro Corp. investigated by Federman & Sherwood for data breach. On April 3, 2025, Nevro Corp. filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Texas. Nevro Corp. has yet to release a statement regarding the incident. According to the notice filed with the Attorney General of Texas approximately 6,381 Texans have been affected.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Social Security Number

Driver’s License Number

Financial Information

Medical Information

Health Insurance Information

Other sensitive information



Nevro is a medical device company headquartered in Redwood City, California.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Federman & Sherwood either by email at info@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.