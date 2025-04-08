Surviving Cushing’s Disease: A Young Man’s Journey, Sheds Light on a Rare and Devastating Diagnosis

WAPAKONETA, OH, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- No parent would ever wish to see their child suffer from an unknown disease with no cure in the future. In his tear-jerking memoir, Surviving Cushing's Disease: A Young Man's Journey, Chuck Knueve recounts the gritty, emotional story of his son's battle to be diagnosed with Cushing's disease; a rare, often-misunderstood disease that can lay dormant for years.Written with the unyielding passion of a father and the urgency of an advocate, this book is not just another book of medicine. This book is a hope, a lifeline to families who walk in these same shoes, and a clarion call for earlier diagnosis. Knueve's writing is not so much educating as it is truth-telling, which is soothing to those who are silenced and made invisible within their own medical battles.In a small town where life was at a relaxed pace, Dean's life was far from serene. His journey to the maze of medical challenges began with a strange symptom; a sudden warning that all is not right. Every scar, either visible or hidden, whispers a story of survival.This odd sign set into motion a chain of events that would take Dean on a path of surgeries, infections, and innumerable instances of self-doubt. Cutting through the sterile hospital corridors and the hum of machinery, Dean found strength in unusual places like, instances of jovial banter with nurses and the steadfast backing of his family.Dean's struggle is one of determination, odd allies, and the path to healing with insurmountable barriers in place. While his name is fictional, his story is real; anonymized to protect the identity of those who have walked this dark path. Survival of Cushing's Disease is not the story of a single young person; it is the shared path of many who have fought to be seen, heard, and diagnosed before time is lost."No parent should be forced to watch their child suffer as physicians probe the unknown for answers," says Knueve. "This book is my effort to connect with those who are still fighting for comprehension, and for them to realize they are not alone."Cushing's disease is a relentless, silent enemy, often demeaned or mistaken for years. Through this memoir, Knueve not only honors his son's courage but also sheds light on the necessity of greater awareness in the medical community.Surviving Cushing’s Disease: A Young Man’s Journey can be found for purchase on Amazon (search “Surviving Cushing’s” or "Chuck Knueve") as well as you can get it through Tales2bTold.com.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact Chuck Knueve via social media:Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | X (Twitter) | YouTubeAbout the AuthorChuck Knueve is not just an author; he is a father who fought relentlessly for answers. Through his writing, he hopes to spare other families from the long and painful journey of misdiagnosis, ensuring that no child has to endure what his son did without support and understanding.On top of that, Chuck is a retired pharmacist and paramedic having a dual perspective as a healthcare professional and the patients father in this novel. His personal and professional journey transformed into devoted advocate for those facing chronic health challenges. Living a simple life in the heart of Midwest, been married for 47 years, Chuck is a proud father of three and Grandfather of five.Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Cushings-Disease-Young-Journey/dp/132674335X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.