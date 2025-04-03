Alarum Technologies Ltd. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; April 15, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Alarum Technologies Ltd. ("Alarum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALAR) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between March 14, 2024 and August 26, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Alarum investors have until April 15, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Alarum was less effective in retaining and expanding customer engagements than it had represented to investors. This weakness hindered the company’s ability to achieve consistent revenue growth, leading to an overstatement of its business and financial prospects. As a result, Alarum’s public statements were materially false and misleading throughout the relevant period. The lawsuit alleges that when the true details emerged, investors suffered financial losses.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.