Merck & Co., Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; April 14, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Merck & Co., Inc. ("Merck" or the "Company") (NYSE: MRK) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 3, 2022 and February 3, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Merck investors have until April 14, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the complaint, the defendants provided investors with material information regarding Merck’s projected $11 billion in revenue from Gardasil sales by 2030. Their statements expressed confidence in Merck’s ability to drive demand through consumer activation and education efforts, emphasizing the benefits of Gardasil and targeting eligible populations for vaccination. As a result, they issued optimistic reports and forecasts about Gardasil’s growth in China.

The full truth emerged on February 4, 2025, when Merck announced that it would no longer meet its long-forecasted $11 billion in Gardasil sales by 2030. The company revealed it would halt shipments of Gardasil to China “through at least midyear” to facilitate a “rapid reduction of inventory.” Defendants attributed this decision to an overinflation of channel inventories, citing that demand in China had “not recovered to the level we had expected.”

Following this announcement, Merck’s common stock plummeted. After closing at $99.79 per share on February 3, 2025, the stock price dropped to $90.74 per share on February 4, 2025—a decline of more than 9% in just one day.

