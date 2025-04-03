Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,711 in the last 365 days.

Duolingo to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on Thursday, May 1, 2025

PITTSBURGH, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOL), the world's leading mobile learning platform, will announce its results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, following the close of the U.S. market on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The Company will host a video webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET on that day.

The live video webcast will be accessible to the public through Duolingo’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.duolingo.com. A replay of the event will be available two hours after the live event and archived for one year.

About Duolingo
Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

Contact Information

Investors:
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA
ir@duolingo.com

Media:
Sam Dalsimer
press@duolingo.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Duolingo to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on Thursday, May 1, 2025

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more