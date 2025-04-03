Submit Release
TFI International to Release 2025 First Quarter Results

MONTREAL, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 via news release on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 after market close. The company will host a webcast with Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time, to discuss results.

Webcast Details:

  • Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time
  • Live webcast & replay: Presentations & Reports within the Investors section of the Company website

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

  • Less-Than-Truckload;
  • Truckload;
  • Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

For further information:
Alain Bédard
Chairman, President and CEO
TFI International Inc.
647-729-4079
abedard@tfiintl.com


