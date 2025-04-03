Bones Coffee Company Expands Ready-to-Drink Latte Line with Two New Flavors

Salty Siren and Cookies N’ Dreams Lattes Hit Walmart Shelves

CAPE CORAL, Fla., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bones Coffee Company is adding two fan-favorite flavors to its ready-to-drink latte lineup with the debut of Salty Siren and Cookies N’ Dreams — now available exclusively at more than 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide through June.

These indulgent new lattes offer the bold, dessert-inspired flavors Bones fans love in a convenient, grab-and-go format.

Salty Siren sings notes of caramel, mocha, and sea salt in a rich, creamy latte. This mystical flavor is smooth, indulgent, and irresistibly bold.

Cookies N’ Dreams is Bones Coffee’s dreamy take on one of the most beloved ice cream flavors of all time. Infused with chocolate cookie sandwich and vanilla ice cream flavors, this decadent latte is smooth, sweet, and truly the stuff of dreams.

“We’re excited to expand our ready-to-drink latte line with two of our most popular flavors,” said Travis Rule, CEO and Co-Owner of Bones Coffee Company. “Salty Siren and Cookies N’ Dreams have been longtime customer favorites, and we’re excited to give fans a new way to enjoy these flavors—no brewing required.”

The lattes are available in single cans ($2.98), 4-packs ($15.99), and 12-packs ($36.99). They are available exclusively at select Walmart stores across the U.S. and Walmart.com through June 27, 2025. Visit the store locator at bonescoffee.com for locations. After that, they will be available online at Amazon and bonescoffee.com along with other Bones Coffee products.



About Bones Coffee Company

Bones Coffee Company has a passion for coffee and a mission to inject some flavor into an otherwise boring landscape of coffee companies. With over 30 tempting flavors all made with high-quality, freshly roasted beans – from Maple Bacon to Holy Cannoli – plus single origin offerings and blends, Bones Coffee products are keto-friendly with no sugar or artificial sweeteners. Family-owned and operated with more than 90 local employees in Florida, Bones ships to consumers worldwide and is now expanding in retail. Learn more at bonescoffee.com and follow @bonescoffeecompany on Instagram and Facebook, @bonescoffee on TikTok, and @bonescoffeeco on Twitter.

LAZ PR

Lisa Lazarczyk

lisa@lazpr.com or 617.838.7327

