ExoraPad Raises Over 60,000 XRP In Token Presale, Could This Be Ripple's Next 100X Gem?





CORK, Ireland, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExoraPad ($EXP), an innovative AI-powered launchpad exclusively developed for the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has reached an impressive milestone by raising over 60,000 XRP in its ongoing presale.

Investors are taking notice, and analysts anticipate that ExoraPad may swiftly meet its hard cap target ahead of schedule.

XRP's mixed sentiments, XRP holders are keenly hunting for high-potential altcoins within the XRP ecosystem. ExoraPad’s significant traction has placed it firmly at the forefront of these opportunities.

Why ExoraPad Has Captured XRP Investors’ Attention

ExoraPad is poised to deliver revolutionary features specifically designed to advance XRP Ledger DeFi adoption.

Unlike conventional launchpads, ExoraPad uniquely integrates artificial intelligence (AI) into its ecosystem, significantly improving project vetting, predictive analytics, and risk management for users.

ExoraPad's approach highlights its potential as a secure and highly efficient gateway for launching innovative Web3 projects.

ExoraPad’s Key Features Include:

AI-Powered Project Vetting: Advanced algorithms meticulously screen Real-World Asset (RWA), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and premium blockchain initiatives, ensuring only top-tier projects reach investors.

Advanced algorithms meticulously screen Real-World Asset (RWA), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and premium blockchain initiatives, ensuring only top-tier projects reach investors. Fair Pricing Presale Model: ExoraPad's dynamic presale structure lets the community determine the price of $EXP based on total XRP contributions, ensuring transparency and maximizing investor value.

ExoraPad's dynamic presale structure lets the community determine the price of $EXP based on total XRP contributions, ensuring transparency and maximizing investor value. Lucrative Staking Rewards: Token holders enjoy high-yield staking opportunities, earning passive income and promoting long-term retention of $EXP tokens.

Token holders enjoy high-yield staking opportunities, earning passive income and promoting long-term retention of $EXP tokens. Revenue-Sharing and Token Buybacks: Holders benefit from sharing 70% of platform fees, alongside periodic token buybacks that help maintain $EXP’s value and foster token scarcity.

How Early Adopter Can Participate in ExoraPad’s Presale

With less than seven days remaining in the presale, opportunities for investors to secure $EXP tokens at early-stage prices are quickly dwindling. Here's how you can participate:

Obtain XRP from trusted exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit. Transfer XRP to an XRP Ledger-compatible wallet like Xaman, Ledger, or Trust Wallet. Join the Presale: Head over to the official presale portal at https://exorapad.com/presale , follow the instructions, and secure your $EXP allocation.



Upcoming Developments and Roadmap

ExoraPad’s roadmap continues to showcase its ambitious plans:

Token Audit in Progress: ExoraPad is currently undergoing rigorous security audits by prominent blockchain firms, ensuring the highest standards of investor security and transparency.

ExoraPad is currently undergoing rigorous security audits by prominent blockchain firms, ensuring the highest standards of investor security and transparency. UI Demo Launch Q2 2025: Investors eagerly await the scheduled launch of ExoraPad’s intuitive user interface demo, providing tangible evidence of the platform’s powerful AI-driven capabilities.

Positioned for Massive Growth

Industry insiders forecast that ExoraPad’s presale momentum, coupled with its cutting-edge AI integrations and substantial utility features, positions the project as a potential standout within the XRP Ledger. With an aggressive roadmap and strong whale participation, $EXP is fast becoming Ripple’s next potential 100X altcoin.

