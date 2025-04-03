Priority Ambulance Welcomes New Regional Presidents

Knoxville, TN, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Ambulance, a leading national emergency medical services organization, announced the appointment of two accomplished healthcare executives to its leadership team. Sharon Schwarz will serve as regional president of the Southeast Region, and David Abrams joins the company as regional president of the Atlantic Region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sharon and David to our executive leadership team," said Phil Koster, Chief Operating Officer for Priority Ambulance. "Their extensive operational expertise and proven track records in emergency medical services will be invaluable as we expand our footprint nationwide and strengthen our service delivery in these key regions."

Schwarz will lead the Southeast Region, managing Central EMS, Puckett EMS, National EMS, and Ambucare operations in Georgia. Abrams will direct the Atlantic Region, which includes LifeCare, Medshore, and Guardian Ambulance services.

Schwarz brings a strong background in public health and strategic planning to Priority Ambulance. She previously served as Director of Operations at a large ambulance provider, where she led strategic planning initiatives to enhance healthcare delivery and patient transport. She has extensive experience in EMS business development and is eager to lead the continued growth of the Southeast region.

Abrams comes to Priority Ambulance with more than 25 years of EMS leadership experience. Most recently, he served as Chief of EMS for Charleston County, SC. Under his leadership, the department saw significant growth, increasing the department budget and expanding the ambulance fleet. His previous experience includes executive roles at Medical University Hospital Authority and Procarent, where he demonstrated strong skills in operational management, employee engagement, and financial oversight. Abrams' diverse background includes founding and managing his own ambulance service and working as a frontline paramedic. Abrams holds credentials as a registered nurse, paramedic, and attorney, bringing a multifaceted perspective to emergency medical services leadership.

"In addition to their strong leadership skills, Sharon and David share our commitment to providing exceptional patient care and emergency medical services to the communities we serve," added Koster.

These strategic appointments reflect Priority Ambulance's ongoing commitment to strengthening its regional leadership structure and enhancing service delivery to patients and communities nationwide.

Priority Ambulance is a division of Priority OnDemand, a healthcare services company that integrates EMS, medical transportation, mobile health, patient logistics, and vehicle solutions to optimize medical transportation and care delivery.

About Priority Ambulance

Priority Ambulance is a premier national medical transportation provider, operating in 14 states. Recognized on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for six years, Priority Ambulance delivers exceptional patient care and customer service to more than 700,000 patients annually. Our fleet of state-of-the-art ambulances and support vehicles is staffed by highly trained paramedics and EMTs and supported by a dedicated team of call center professionals, administrative staff, mechanics, and more. As a division of Priority OnDemand, a leading national EMS and medical transportation company, we leverage expert healthcare services and technology solutions to address challenges and enhance efficiency throughout the continuum of care. For more information, please visit www.priorityambulance.com and www.priorityondemand.com.

