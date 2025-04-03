Digital Wealth Partners Enables Access to Custody Support for Stellar Lumens (XLM)

Dallas, Texas , April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Wealth Partners is pleased to announce that clients can now access custody support for Stellar Lumens (XLM) through its relationship with Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered crypto bank and leading regulated digital asset platform.





This enhancement builds on Digital Wealth Partners’ commitment to providing clients with access to secure, compliant custody solutions for a wide range of digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Avalanche, and more.

“Expanding access to Stellar Lumens reflects our ongoing efforts to support clients as they navigate the evolving digital asset landscape,” said Max Kahn, Chief Compliance Officer of Digital Wealth Partners. “While our firm does not custody assets directly, we work with industry-leading custodians like Anchorage Digital to ensure clients have secure, regulatory-compliant options.”

Through its partnership with Anchorage Digital, Digital Wealth Partners connects clients to institutional-grade custody infrastructure, offering protections such as insurance coverage and bankruptcy-remote safeguards.

For more information about how Digital Wealth Partners supports clients in digital assets, visit www.digitalwealthpartners.net.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice. Digital Wealth Partners is a registered investment advisor. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Clients should consult their financial and tax advisors before making any investment decisions.





Max Kahn, CCO - Digital Wealth Partners





About Digital Wealth Partners



Digital Wealth Partners is a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) that specializes in digital assets (crypto/blockchain)







Legal Disclaimer:

