HAWM Law’s Sasha Watson to Speak at Caribbean Business Forum During FCSA’s 49th Annual Conference

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAWM Law is proud to announce that Sasha Watson Partner at the firm, will be a featured speaker at the Caribbean Business Leadership Forum, taking place as part of the Florida Caribbean Students Association (FCSA) 49th Annual Leadership Conference on April 5, 2025, at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL.

The annual FCSA conference is a highly anticipated gathering that brings together student leaders, professionals, and community members from across the state to engage in cultural celebration, leadership development, and empowerment through education and advocacy. The Caribbean Business Leadership Forum serves as a platform to connect Caribbean-American leaders with emerging professionals and students interested in entrepreneurship, legal careers, and economic growth.

Sasha Watson will join a panel of influential Caribbean-American professionals to share her insights on entrepreneurship, business leadership, and building a purpose-driven legal practice. Known for her impactful work in criminal defense, family law, and community advocacy, Attorney Profit will discuss the importance of representation in the legal field, the journey of growing a mission-driven law firm, and how Caribbean identity has shaped her leadership style and success.

“It’s an honor to speak to the next generation of Caribbean-American leaders,” said Attorney Profit. “Empowering our community through mentorship and knowledge-sharing is how we build stronger futures—both in law and in business.”

HAWM Law remains committed to serving as a legal and cultural advocate for Central Florida’s diverse communities and is proud to support platforms that promote education, empowerment, and leadership.

To learn more about the event and the full conference schedule, visit https://fcsainc.org/conference. For more information about Sasha Watson. or to schedule a consultation with HAWM Law, visit www.hawmlaw.com.

About HAWM Law

Founded in 2010, HAWM Law is a trusted legal firm based in Orlando, Florida, focusing on criminal defense, family law, and immigration law. With a team of passionate attorneys committed to justice, HAWM Law serves clients across Central Florida with compassion, integrity, and fierce advocacy—especially when it matters most

