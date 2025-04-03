Best Pet Transport Service of 2025: CitizenShipper Featured in USA Today for Redefining Pet Shipping Across America

Praised for safety, speed, and compassion, CitizenShipper is changing the game for pet owners with vet-vetted drivers, real-time updates, and 24/7 telehealth access.

CitizenShipper, the nation’s leading pet transport marketplace, has once again earned national attention — this time in a USA Today feature spotlighting what makes the service a standout choice for modern pet owners. As traditional air cargo transport continues to raise concerns among pet parents, CitizenShipper offers a refreshing alternative: one rooted in safety, compassion, and control.

Transforming a Nerve-Wracking Process into a Tail-Wagging Experience

Transporting a beloved pet can be a logistical and emotional challenge. But for over 135,000 pet owners — and counting — CitizenShipper has turned cross-country relocation into a smooth, secure, and even heartwarming journey.

“CitizenShipper has set a new standard for safe, reliable, and compassionate pet relocation,” USA Today noted, calling out the platform’s customer-centric model and tech-enabled flexibility that give pet owners greater peace of mind.

Founded in 2008, CitizenShipper brings over 15 years of expertise to the pet shipping space. It’s this experience — combined with relentless innovation — that’s propelled the company to the forefront of pet transport in America.

A Customer Experience That’s Second to None

With 92% of Trustpilot reviewers rating the service as “excellent,” it’s no surprise that customer satisfaction is one of the key pillars USA Today emphasized. Owners praise not only the platform’s ease of use but also the genuine compassion of its drivers — many of whom are pet lovers themselves.

"Drivers treat your pet like a VIP passenger, not a piece of cargo," the article highlighted. Some even have veterinary experience, making them uniquely suited to handle pets with special needs.

Each driver undergoes extensive vetting — from ID verification and background checks to optional USDA registration — ensuring your furry companion is in the hands of a trustworthy professional. Every driver profile includes bios, photos, and customer reviews, empowering pet owners to make informed decisions.

Safety Isn’t an Option — It’s a Standard

CitizenShipper’s commitment to pet safety goes beyond expectations. Each trip is covered by the company’s Pet Protection Plan, which provides coverage up to $1,000 (and upgradable to $5,000) for added security. In early 2025, CitizenShipper took safety a step further by partnering with Vetster, a leading veterinary telehealth platform, to offer 24/7 access to licensed vets during transport.

This groundbreaking integration of real-time veterinary support is a game-changer, ensuring that if a pet shows signs of distress or discomfort en route, help is just a video call away.

Fast Quotes, Flexible Options, and Unmatched Control

Unlike the uncertainty of airline cargo transport, CitizenShipper gives owners full transparency and control. Once a shipping request is posted, pet parents receive their first quote in under two minutes, with an average of 15+ bids per shipment. The competitive nature of this marketplace ensures fair pricing — and personalized service.

You can speak directly with your chosen transporter, plan the route, and request updates along the way. “It’s a white-glove, ground transportation service that puts pets’ comfort first,” USA Today described.

A Humane Alternative to Air Cargo

In stark contrast to airline pet transport — where animals are often left in loud, impersonal cargo holds — CitizenShipper offers a personal, pet-first experience. Rather than being treated as freight, animals ride shotgun with their designated driver, enjoying breaks, attention, and often, plenty of belly rubs.

As the USA Today piece noted, "you quite simply won’t know what happens to your pet at any point of the journey" with air cargo. But with CitizenShipper, owners receive live updates and can communicate with the transporter directly — drastically reducing stress for both human and animal.

In a way that airline cargo services simply can’t match, CitizenShipper offers something far more personal — a genuine human connection, consistent communication, and the sense that your pet is being treated like a cherished companion, not a shipment.

More Than Just Pets: A Full-Service Shipping Platform

While pet transportation is CitizenShipper’s specialty, the platform supports shipping of motorcycles, boats, and even household items. With over 2,500 drivers across all 50 states and over 100 million miles logged, CitizenShipper has become one of the largest ground shipping marketplaces in the country.

Whether you're relocating your pet or sending a classic motorcycle cross-country, CitizenShipper’s flexible, trusted system is designed to get it there — safely and smoothly.

What’s Next for CitizenShipper?

With nearly 150,000 successful pet journeys completed and a rapidly growing user base, CitizenShipper is poised to redefine what modern pet owners expect from transportation services.

The blend of verified drivers, pet-specific protection, live updates, and real-time veterinary care puts CitizenShipper in a league of its own — a fact that both pet owners and major media outlets are now recognizing.

As USA Today summed it up: “CitizenShipper turns this paradigm on its head by delivering a white-glove, ground transportation service that puts pets’ comfort first."

About CitizenShipper

CitizenShipper is an online shipping marketplace that connects people with trusted, vetted drivers for safe and reliable transportation of pets, vehicles, and household goods. Founded in 2008, the company has transformed the way Americans think about transport logistics, particularly for their most precious cargo: their pets.





