Kelly Education Launches Training Program to Elevate Virginia’s Substitute Teaching Standards

Fulfilling a Virginia requirement to provide substitute orientation and training, this tiered professional learning solution was created to better equip substitute teachers for today’s classrooms

TROY, Mich., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Education , the nation’s most trusted provider of education talent and workforce solutions, is expanding its commitment to Virginia substitute teacher development with the rollout of Kelly Education Learning Pathways™. This enhanced professional learning platform is designed to equip substitute educators with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the classroom. The inaugural offering for substitute teachers is available in three levels: Essential, Enhanced, and Exemplary. This comprehensive online training program is designed to help districts develop a more effective and well-prepared substitute teaching workforce.

Kelly Education is proud to have filled 5.2 million substitute educator positions during the 2023–24 school year, reflecting its ongoing dedication to supporting schools and students nationwide. Expanding beyond its traditional substitute teaching staffing and workforce management solutions, Kelly Education now offers the innovative Learning Pathways platform as a standalone product. This resource is available to all school districts, even those that do not currently partner with Kelly Education.

“The demand for qualified educators in our schools has reached a critical point,” said Nicola Soares, president of Kelly Education. “Substitute educators hold a unique and pivotal role within our school communities. They step in not just to fill a gap, but to ensure that education remains a continuous, engaging, and supportive process for every student.”

Virginia law requires substitutes to receive orientation and training on school policies and procedures, and training from Kelly Education will help fulfill this requirement. Leveraging more than 26 years of expertise, Kelly Education developed the rigorous Learning Pathways courses with insights from Ed.D.-credentialed educators. The platform delivers a research-based, comprehensive training program to prepare substitute teachers with the skills and confidence to succeed in the classroom. Core areas of focus include:

Day-to-day procedures to streamline classroom operations;

Instructional strategies that ensure consistent and effective teaching;

Classroom management techniques to create positive, organized learning environments; and

Student engagement practices to enhance participation and build rapport.

To promote educational continuity, connection, and safety, the course curriculum provides engaging, interactive experiences and up-to-date content aimed at increasing the quality and consistency of substitute teaching from Day 1 to 100.

Additional courses and modules will be available for purchase, allowing educators to further refine their skills and adapt to the evolving needs of schools.

Kelly Education Learning Pathways includes a data-driven, easy-to-deploy learning platform that offers school and district leaders:

A customizable, outcome-led substitute teacher curriculum that helps administrators improve recruitment and retention and become a district of choice;

Access to a dashboard and regular reporting updates delivered by Kelly Education to monitor performance and training completion to track return on investment;

Financial savings on internal training administration and costs associated with potential incidents;

The ability to message talent in the portal; and

The issuance of accredited, verified certificates to demonstrate teachers’ learning and progress.



“By going beyond basic requirements and adding effective substitute teacher training into the mix, district leaders can drive significant time and cost savings while enhancing the overall quality and stability of education within their schools,” said Dr. Stephanie Wall, director of learning services at Kelly Education.

To learn more about Kelly Education Learning Pathways, visit the Kelly Education website .

Kelly Education powers the future of learning through customized workforce solutions, including hiring and recruiting, business management, professional development, academic and well-being support across the full continuum of education––from PreK-12, special education, and therapeutic services to executive search and beyond. Kelly Education is a business of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce solutions provider that connects businesses and individuals with limitless opportunities through meaningful work. Learn more at kellyeducation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

