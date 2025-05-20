Disruption Spurs Small Business Shift Toward Continuous Improvement

5 Surefire Ways to Develop a Continuous Improvement Culture

As uncertainty grows across industries, small and midsized businesses embrace continuous improvement to stay competitive.

A culture of continuous improvement empowers teams to take ownership of progress, which is critical in today’s climate.” — Joel Rosenthal, Co-founder and Executive Manager at Charter Capital

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading invoice funding company Charter Capital says that as customer expectations shift and economic pressure mounts, more businesses are adopting cultures of continuous improvement. Additional details are available in “5 Surefire Ways to Develop a Continuous Improvement Culture,” which can be read at charcap.com.

Developing a culture of continuous improvement is tied to a variety of beneficial outcomes, such as boosts in operational efficiency, customer experience, employee engagement, and profit margins, the new report notes. These traits make it indispensable as disruption and uncertainty grow across industries.

“More businesses are asking how they can maintain momentum through changing conditions,” explains Joel Rosenthal, Co-founder and Executive Manager at Charter Capital. “A culture of continuous improvement empowers teams to take ownership of progress, which is critical in today’s climate.”

He says business leaders often assume major process overhauls are necessary and tend to shy away from them during periods of uncertainty or disruption but notes even seemingly minor shifts can have a major impact on company culture.

For instance, simply pausing to appreciate an employee's suggestion shows that the initiative itself has value and that feedback is respected, Rosenthal notes. This encourages team members to speak up more often, which can lead to improvements across a wide range of areas, such as business processes, customer experience, and team dynamics.

“When businesses are growing or evolving, inefficiencies and bottlenecks tend to scale with them,” Rosenthal adds. “Getting the team involved in identifying issues and developing potential solutions is a win for everyone because it makes the business stronger and keeps employees invested and engaged.”

He believes that developing a culture of continuous improvement requires a top-down approach, with leadership modeling and rewarding the behaviors they want to see. Providing time and investment in opportunities to test ideas is also important. He says that many small and midsized businesses are turning to invoice factoring to fund this, as it provides immediate working capital without adding debt to the balance sheet. Those who would like to learn more about factoring or request a complimentary quote may do so by calling 1-877-960-1818 or visiting charcap.com.

