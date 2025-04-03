Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (“Bakkt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BKKT) securities between March 25, 2024 and March 17, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges on March 17, 2025, after market close, the Company disclosed that Webull Pay LLC (“Webull”) was terminating its commercial agreement with the Company, effective June 14, 2025. The Company revealed that in the prior nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the full year ended December 31, 2023, Webull made up 74% of Bakkt’s crypto services revenue. In that same period, the Company derived 98% of its revenue from crypto services. The Company also disclosed that Bank of America was terminating its loyalty services contract with the Company, effective April 22, 2025. The Company revealed Bank of America made up 17% of its loyalty services revenue in the prior nine months ended September 30, 2024. The customer cancellations will collectively result in a 73% loss in top line revenue going forward.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.50 per share, or 27.28%, to close at $9.33 per share on March 18, 2025.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Bakkt should contact the Firm prior to the June 1, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

