Company Distilling to Celebrate Opening of Lynchburg Location With Weekend of Festivities.

The third distillery location brings premium spirits, tastings, and events to the heart of Whiskey Country.

Townsend, Tennessee, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Lynchburg, Tennessee, one of the world’s most iconic whiskey destinations. This marks the company’s third location, offering whiskey lovers and visitors an exclusive opportunity to experience award-winning spirits in a town known for its rich whiskey heritage.

Lynchburg, nestled in the rolling hills of Tennessee whiskey country, is more than just a whiskey town - it is a destination where craftsmanship, history, and adventure converge. Whether biking, hiking, fishing, or exploring off-road trails, visitors can pair their outdoor adventures with a premium whiskey experience. As the official home to the Tennessee Whiskey Trailhead & Welcome Center, Lynchburg is a gathering place for spirits enthusiasts from near and far.

At Company Distilling’s Lynchburg location, guests can enjoy curated tastings of its entire lineup of bourbons, whiskeys, and ryes, along with distiller-exclusive offerings such as cask strength bourbon, the Exploratory Series of single-barrel whiskeys, the Ace Gap™ line of flavored spirits, Nothing Vodka and the award-winning Ghost Rail Tennessee Dry Gin™. The bottle shop will also feature limited-edition engraved bottles, ideal for holidays and special occasions.

The new Lynchburg, Tennessee, location will offer exceptional spirits and guided tastings and feature an educational space designed to accommodate small events, workshops, and corporate meetings. This creates new opportunities for gathering in the heart of whiskey country. Additionally, the venue will include a curated retail shop with unique gifts, a bottle shop for on-site purchases, and a full bar serving craft cocktails and guided tasting experiences. A comfortable lounge area will provide guests a welcoming spot to relax and socialize with friends.

Grand Opening Weekend Highlights

Saturday, May 17 | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Lynchburg Chamber

Live Music to kick off the celebration

Whiskey & Food Pairing Experience

Bottle Signing with Jeff Arnett

Barrel Stave Signing

Retail Specials & Limited-Edition Merchandise

Grand Opening Raffle

Sunday, May 18 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Signature Cocktail of the Day

Meet-and-Greet with Jeff Arnett and the Leadership Team

Exclusive Bottle Signing with Free Branded Glass

“Lynchburg will always hold a special place in my heart—it’s where my passion for whiskey-making was born,” said Jeff Arnett, Master Distiller at Company Distilling. “This new location is a full-circle moment and gives us the chance to bring our award-winning spirits to a town that values heritage, hospitality, and exceptional craftsmanship.”

Enter to Win: The Spirit of Tennessee Sweepstakes

Company Distilling is launching the Spirit of Tennessee—Your VIP Pass to Whiskey Country sweepstakes to celebrate the grand opening of its Lynchburg location. One lucky winner and a guest will receive the ultimate Tennessee whiskey getaway, including round-trip travel, lodging, and exclusive access to the festivities.

Grand Prize Highlights:

Round-trip airfare to Tennessee

Rental car for exploring the scenic Tennessee Whiskey Trail

Three-night stay near Lynchburg

VIP access to Company Distilling’s grand opening weekend

Private tasting and guided tour

Meet-and-greet with Master Distiller Jeff Arnett for an insider’s look at the whiskey-making process

Additional winners will be selected throughout April to receive exclusive Company Distilling prize packs. Each pack includes branded swag, a signature Company Distilling hat, a set of four rocks glasses, and a tasting experience for four at either Company Distilling location.

The sweepstakes runs from April 1 to April 30, 2025, and the grand prize winner will be announced on May 3, 2025. To enter, participants can complete a short entry form at https://companydistilling.com/lynchburg-sweepstakes/ . Bonus entries are available by sharing the sweepstakes on social media and tagging fellow whiskey lovers.

For more information, visit Company Distilling or follow us on social media for updates and special events.

Courtney DeLaura Company Distilling 865-805-6177 media@companydistilling.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.