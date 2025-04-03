Topline Financial Credit Union Promotes Alan Sonnenburg to Exectuive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative, has promoted Alan Sonnenburg to Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer effective March 31, 2025.

Sonnenburg joined TopLine in 2018 as the credit union’s Senior Vice President of Lending and Chief lending Officer, with more than 34 years of experience in the financial services industry. During his tenure at TopLine, Alan has been responsible for overseeing consumer lending, loan servicing and underwriting, indirect lending, mortgage services, business services, collections and training teams, and in his expanded role he will add retail branching and operation teams.

“Alan is a highly talented financial services executive, and this is a well-deserved promotion,” said Mick Olson, President and CEO, TopLine Financial Credit Union. “He played a pivotal role in our 2019 technology conversions, improving and managing our lending operations, strategic planning, and currently assisting with merger activities with Anoka Hennepin Credit Union. His extensive industry experience, knowledge and collaborative approach will allow him to successfully take on this expanded role.”

Alan is an active participant with the Credit Union Lending Council. He has served in various council roles within his local church; served as treasurer for a student group at Eastview High School, and had various leadership positions within youth sports for Eastview Athletic Association. Alan earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

