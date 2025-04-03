New York-area C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 18th Annual New York CIO Summit of America on April 10

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIOs from the New York region who want to find out how technology helps them reimagine their enterprise and reshape their businesses are encouraged to attend HMG Strategy’s 18th Annual New York CIO Summit of America on April 10.





“It’s important for the New York Metro Area top-tier CIOs and business technology executives to share information that will help their companies and the industry as a whole,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy is happy to provide a platform for these high-caliber leaders to pass on what they’ve learned.”

Key topics to be explored at the 18th Annual New York CIO Summit of America will include:

Delivering CEO Value: Three Steps to a Human-Focused AI Strategy

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-Enabled Enterprise

Making Security a Competitive Advantage

Global Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow’s Technology



Speakers at the 18th Annual New York CIO Summit of America will include:

Bharat Amin, Member, Board of Trustees, The Aerospace Corporation

Julia Anderson, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company

Anurag Barua, Transformation Leader, SAP

Amit Basu, CIO & CISO, International Seaways

Andrew Bauer, Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds

David Bray, Distinguished Chair of the Accelerator, Stimson Center & Principal/CEO, LeadDoAdapt Ventures

Jeff Brittain, Managing Director, FedEx Institute of Technology

Max Chan, CIO, Avnet

Seth Dobrin, Founder and CEO, QantmAI

Jay Ferro, EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario

Kostas Georgakopoulos, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelēz International

Reju George, VP, Digital, Automotive Division, HARMAN International

Rocco Grillo, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Satya Jayadev, VP & CIO, Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Mike Kempe, CIO, Grant Thornton

Tony Leng, Managing Partner, H.I.E.C

Abhi Maheshwari, CEO, Aisera

Andrea Markstrom, Chief Information Officer, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

John Napoli, Founder and CEO, MissionLabs.ai, Amazon #1 Best Selling Author of AI: Achieving Impact

Frank Price, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

Jesse Reich, Technology Officers Practice Lead, Russell Reynolds

Dr. Kenneth Russell, Fmr. Chief Information & Innovation Officer and Author

Nick Salian, MD & CISO, Cantor Fitzgerald

Parth Thaker, Head of AI Strategy and Business Development, Comcast

(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present several New York Metro-area technology executives with its HMG Strategy’s 2025-2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards. The award recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical markets.

The event will be held at the Harvard Club of New York, 35 W. 44th St., New York, New York, 10036.

Valued Partners for the 18th Annual New York CIO Summit of America include:

Platinum Partners: Comcast Business, SAP

Gold Partners: Glean, Moveworks, Tanium, ValueOps by Broadcom

Supporting Partners: Netskope

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia

Association Partner: Genesys Works, New York Metro Area Chapter of the Society for Information Management

Registration for the 18th Annual New York CIO Summit of America is still open.

In addition to this CIO Summit of America, HMG Strategy has opened registration for 18 other regional Summits in major cities across the United States and Canada for 2025.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

The company’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

The company’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, publications, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service, which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

In addition, its Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that affect businesses and industries.

The company’s business model is based on its 7 Pillars of Trust.

HMG Strategy: We Build Legends Here.

