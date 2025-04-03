Attorney General James Announces Conviction of New York Political Party Leader for Using Campaign Funds for Personal Expenses

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Jason McGuire, 49, a longtime Chairman of the Livingston County Conservative Party (LCCP) and Vice Chairman of the New York State Conservative Party’s (NYSCP) Executive Committee, for illegally using funds from the LCCP’s political committee for personal expenses. McGuire was charged after an investigation revealed he filed false campaign finance disclosure reports with the New York State Board of Elections to avoid disclosing over $16,000 in LCCP funds that he transferred to himself. McGuire spent these funds on a variety of personal expenses for himself and his wife, including clothes, restaurants, and beauty treatments. McGuire today pleaded guilty to two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the Second Degree, class A misdemeanors.

“New Yorkers who donate their hard-earned money to political causes they support must be able to trust that their funds will be used as intended,” said Attorney General James. “Our investigation revealed that Jason McGuire abused his position in the New York Conservative Party to line his own pockets with party funds and cover up his theft. I thank the Board of Elections for their support in this investigation as we protect the integrity of our elections.”

Under New York election law, political committees and candidates are required to file periodic financial disclosure reports to maintain transparency in the election process by accurately disclosing their expenditures and contributions. As a leader of both the LCCP and NYSCP, McGuire had check-writing authority and signed documents linking the committee accounts with a personal bank account he owned with his wife. In total, McGuire transferred $16,706.26 from the LCCP account to his personal account throughout 2020 and 2021, which he used to pay for clothes, restaurants, entertainment, fitness centers, beauty treatments, and household expenses. McGuire covered up these transfers by not reporting them on campaign finance reports as required by New York election law.

McGuire today pleaded guilty to two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the Second Degree in front of Judge Thomas Moran in Livingston County Supreme Court.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) thanks the New York State Police for the criminal referral and its assistance with this investigation and prosecution. The OAG also thanks the New York State Board of Elections for their assistance.

The case was investigated by Detectives David Buske and Christopher DiPasquale under the direction of Supervising Detective Peter Fitzgerald, all under the supervision of Deputy Chief Juanita Bright. The Investigations Bureau is led by Chief Oliver Pu-Folkes. The audit function was undertaken by Auditor Daniel Dudley under the supervision of Deputy Chief Auditor Sandy Bizzarro. The audit team is led by Chief Auditor Kristen Fabbri.

Assistant Attorney General Susan H. Sadinsky is handling the prosecution in this matter under the supervision of Public Integrity Bureau Chief Gerard Murphy, and Deputy Chief Kiran Herr, with assistance by Legal Support Analyst Samantha Shaughnessy and Senior Analyst Joseph Conniff. The Public Integrity Bureau is part of the Division for Criminal Justice. The Division for Criminal Justice is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Jose Maldonado and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.