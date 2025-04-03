Nation’s Top Retailers and Leading Brands to Gather at 2025 NATM Vendor Conference

NATM is a premier buying group that unites the top independent retailers across the country—retailers who serve over 72% of the consumer population and represent $8.7 billion in buying power.” — John Riddle, Head of NATM

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM), the premier buying group representing the nation’s leading independent retailers across major and luxury appliances, consumer electronics, and bedding, announces the return of its highly anticipated 2025 NATM Vendor Conference , taking place July 21–24 at the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star in Frisco, Texas.With a combined $8.7 billion in buying power, NATM’s 11 elite member retailers serve more than 72% of the U.S. consumer population across top metropolitan markets. This exclusive, invitation-only event brings together senior retail executives and top-tier vendors for four days of curated networking, private meetings, and strategic planning.“NATM is a premier buying group that unites the top independent retailers across the country—retailers who serve over 72% of the consumer population and represent $8.7 billion in buying power,” said John Riddle, Head of NATM. “The NATM Vendor Conference is where meaningful collaboration begins. It’s a launchpad for innovation, growth, and stronger vendor-retailer partnerships.”NATM’s Member Retailers Include:• Abt• ABC Warehouse• Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom• BrandsMart USA• Cowboy Maloney’s Home Store• Electronic Express• Nebraska Furniture Mart• P.C. Richard & Son• RC Willey• Video Only• Walt’s2025 Conference Highlights:• Welcome Reception & Cocktail Hour – Kickoff evening for connecting with NATM members and fellow exhibitors.• Full-Day Vendor Showcase – Hands-on access to retail decision-makers with a focus on product innovation.• One-on-One Retailer Meetings – Personalized sessions with each of NATM’s 11 members to explore growth opportunities.• Industry Trends & Strategy Panels – Actionable insights to help navigate today’s evolving retail landscape.• Leadership Dinner – Featuring State-of-the-Industry Report from Head of NATM John Riddle, panel discussion and networkingTo learn more visit www.natmvendor.com About NATM Buying Corporation:Founded in 1970, the National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) is a leading buying cooperative comprised of 11 independent regional retailers across major and luxury appliances, consumer electronics, and bedding. Through coordinated merchandising, data analytics, and exclusive member events, NATM drives innovation, growth, and profitability for its retail and vendor partners. To learn more about NATM visit www.natmcorp.com

