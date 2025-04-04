Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The chemical injection metering pumps & valves market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 4751.5 mn in 2024 to USD 7061.2 mn in 2033, at a CAGR of 4.5%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves Market, provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. Cost structure, market size, competitive landscape, product portfolio and specifications, and company profiles.

This report is a fair prototype of the Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves-industry containing an in-depth study of the global Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves market. This report serves as a valuable source of data and information related to this industry. It covers various industry aspects with a particular focus on market scope and application areas. The report identifies the fundamental business strategies adopted by industry experts and offers an insightful study on the value chains and distribution channels of the global market. The report authors have also analyzed current industry trends, growth potential, current overview, and market limitations.

Additionally, researchers have closely examined the significant changes in the market following the coronavirus outbreak. This is the latest report examining the economic situation of the Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves industry after the current pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed various aspects of the global Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves market scenario. The latest report provides a comprehensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market, helping readers to know about the significant impact of the outbreak on the current and future scenarios of this business.

The global Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves Market is set to expand significantly, growing from an estimated USD 4.75 billion in 2024 to USD 7.06 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The market's expansion is being driven by rising demand in the pharmaceutical, water treatment, and industrial sectors.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand in the Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical sector is playing a crucial role in the market's growth. Precision dosing is essential in drug manufacturing, and metering pumps and valves ensure compliance with stringent quality and regulatory standards. With increasing global demand for healthcare solutions and technological advancements in biotechnology, pharmaceutical manufacturers are investing in high-precision metering systems. The growing demand for injectable drugs further strengthens the need for reliable chemical injection systems.

Infrastructure Development and Industrial Expansion

As industries such as oil & gas, chemical processing, and water treatment expand, the demand for chemical injection metering pumps and valves is rising. These systems play a key role in controlling corrosion, water disinfection, and pH regulation. Infrastructure projects worldwide require robust and accurate chemical dosing systems, increasing the adoption of advanced metering solutions.

A recent example of industry investment is IDEX Corporation’s September 2023 acquisition of Muon B.V. for €700 million, demonstrating the growing demand for precision technology in industrial applications.

Increased Focus on Wastewater Treatment

The rising need for effective wastewater management is another significant factor driving market growth. Industries and municipalities are implementing stringent regulations to ensure cleaner water and environmental sustainability. Chemical injection systems help control chemical dosing in wastewater treatment plants, improving efficiency and compliance with environmental guidelines.

In December 2021, Grundfos launched its new generation of large CR pumps in India, enhancing efficiency for applications such as water supply and treatment. Such innovations highlight the industry's commitment to improving chemical injection technology.

Market Challenges

High Costs of Customization

Despite the market’s promising growth, the high cost of customization remains a challenge. Industries often require specialized pumps and valves to meet specific operational needs, which can increase production costs and extend lead times. Small-scale industries, in particular, struggle to justify the investment in custom solutions, limiting widespread adoption.

Complexity in Maintenance

Customized chemical injection systems also present maintenance challenges, as integrating pumps and valves into existing processes can be complex. Longer downtimes and the need for specialized technical expertise may discourage some businesses from adopting highly customized systems.

Market Segment Insights

Diaphragm Pumps Lead the Market

Among the different pump types, diaphragm pumps hold the largest market share. Their efficiency in precise chemical dosing makes them a preferred choice for industries like oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment. Stringent environmental regulations and the push for sustainable industrial practices are further driving demand for diaphragm pumps.

Piston/Plunger Pumps See Fastest Growth

Piston/plunger pumps are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Their ability to deliver high accuracy in chemical dosing is particularly valued in industries such as oil & gas and pharmaceuticals. Advancements in pump technology and the increasing automation of industrial processes are boosting their adoption.

Some of the key companies in the global Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves Market include:

• Cameron (Schlumberger)

• Hunting PLC

• Idex Corporation

• ITC Dosing Pumps

• Lewa GmbH

• McFarland-Tritan LLC

• Milton Roy

• ProMinent

• Seepex GmbH

• Seko SpA

• SkoFlo Industries Inc.

Chemical Injection Metering Pumps & Valves Market Segmentation Analysis

By Pump Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

• Diaphragm

• Piston/Plunger

• Other Pump Types

By End-User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

• Energy, Power, & Chemicals

• Oil and Gas

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

Regional Outlook:

 North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

 Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

 Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

