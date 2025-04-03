Ruston Paving Becomes Employee-Owned Asphalt Paving Company

Durham, North Carolina – Ruston Paving, a leading asphalt paving and site development contractor, is proud to announce its transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), making the company 100% employee-owned. This milestone marks a new chapter in Ruston Paving’s legacy as a leader among asphalt paving companies.

For over 80 years, Ruston Paving has been a trusted name in commercial and industrial paving, providing high-quality asphalt solutions across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. By becoming an employee-owned company, Ruston Paving is investing in the future of its team, ensuring that the people who contribute to its success every day now have a direct stake in its continued growth and reputation.

What This Means For Our Paving Customers

As an employee-owned company, Ruston Paving is more committed than ever to delivering top-tier paving services. With each team member now holding an ownership stake, customers can expect:

Greater Accountability: Every employee-owner is personally invested in delivering high-quality results.

Enhanced Customer Service: Employee-owners are motivated to provide outstanding service and maintain strong client relationships.

Long-Term Stability: ESOPs promote business continuity, ensuring Ruston Paving remains a reliable partner for years to come.

Continuous Improvement: Ownership fosters innovation and a dedication to refining processes, equipment, and materials for better paving solutions.

A Commitment to Our Employees and Communities

The transition to an ESOP is a reflection of Ruston Paving’s employee-first culture. By providing ownership opportunities, the company is not only securing the financial futures of its employees but also reinforcing a workplace where dedication and hard work are recognized and rewarded.

“This is an exciting time for Ruston Paving,” said Don Barry, Business Development Manager at Ruston Paving. “Our employees have always been the heart of our company, and this transition ensures that their contributions are valued in a way that directly benefits them. With an ownership mindset, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering the highest-quality asphalt paving services to our clients.”

As Ruston Paving moves forward as an employee-owned company, its core values of integrity, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction remain unchanged—now with an even greater sense of pride and ownership driving its success.

About Ruston Paving

Ruston Paving is a leading commercial and industrial asphalt paving contractor specializing in new construction, maintenance, site development and construction site soil drying. Offering asphalt paving in Durham, Rochester, Watertown, Northern Virginia, Richmond Virginia, Syracuse, and Greensboro, Ruston Paving has built a reputation for excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

For more information about Ruston Paving and its ESOP transition, visit https://rustonpaving.com/employee-owned/ or contact

Don Barry

Business Development Manager

don.barry@rustonpaving.com

1-800-727-6223

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/ruston-paving-becomes-employee-owned-asphalt-paving-company/

