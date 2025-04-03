The Boston Beer Company and AEG Presents Announce Strategic Live Music Partnership

Multiyear Partnership to Bring Premium, Ready-to-Drink Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea and Angry Orchard Hard Cider to Nearly 30 Iconic AEG Presents Music Venues and Festivals Nationwide

BOSTON, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company has joined forces with AEG Presents, a global leader in live entertainment, to bring its portfolio of brands—headlined by Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka and also including Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Angry Orchard Hard Cider—to the heart of the live music experience.

The multiyear partnership, brokered by AEG Presents Global Partnerships, will see The Boston Beer Company activate its flagship brands across nearly 30 AEG Presents music venues nationwide, including Brooklyn Steel (NY), Resorts World Theatre (Las Vegas), and Roadrunner (Boston) as well as multiple festivals from coast to coast, including Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michigan, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (New Orleans).

As the first major music partnership for Sun Cruiser, coming just one year after its debut, this partnership will help the fast-growing spirits-based iced tea establish itself as a go-to choice for music lovers. The brand and its lineup of flavors—Classic Iced Tea, Lemonade + Iced Tea, Raspberry, and Peach—will be prominently featured across AEG Presents’ iconic venues and festivals. Fans of legal drinking age can elevate their concert-going experience through on-site activities such as product sampling, exclusive giveaways, limited-edition merchandise, and more.*

"Sun Cruiser is all about bringing drinkers that nostalgic, summertime feeling all year long, and there’s no better place to let the good times cruise than live music events,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Sun Cruiser. “We want to be where our drinkers are, and we know they love live music, so this is our way of helping them savor every moment of their experience at AEG Presents’ concerts and festivals.”

Made with real iced tea, real vodka and natural flavors, Sun Cruiser delivers a smooth sip with no bubbles, 4.5% ABV, 100 calories and just 1 gram of sugar per 12oz. serving, making it an easy sipping experience, perfect for a festival weekend or concert night.

"Boston Beer’s products represent the perfect blend of quality and innovation that we seek in our strategic partnerships,” said Bret Heiman, SVP, Global Partnerships at AEG Presents. “Their fresh approach and standout offerings will enhance the fan experience across our extensive network of venues and festivals, creating memorable moments that extend far beyond the stage.”

The brand-new partnership underscores The Boston Beer Company’s commitment to the live music space and sets the foundation for future growth as well as expanded activations across the AEG Presents portfolio.

For more information on The Boston Beer Company and its brands, please visit bostonbeer.com. To find Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka near you, check out the brand’s product finder. For more on AEG Presents, visit www.aegpresents.com.

About The Boston Beer Company:

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. The Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Hard Mountain Dew, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our

respective brand websites.

About Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka:

Made for those who enjoy the sun on their face and hanging outdoors with friends, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka is made with real brewed tea and premium vodka for a perfect choice to sip and share. At 4.5% ABV and no bubbles to weigh you down, Sun Cruiser has just a kiss of sweetness and tastes refreshingly smooth in a mix of delicious flavors. For more information, follow along on social @DrinkSunCruiser and visit us at drinksuncruiser.com.

About AEG Presents:

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About AEG:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships.

And Ticketing, through its AXS.com ticketing platform, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs festival, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com .

*Subject to state legalities; experiences may differ by venue.

Kasey Barrow Boston Beer Company 443-945-5355 kasey.barrow@bostonbeer.com Dennis Dennehy AEG Presents ddennehy@aegpresents.com Sam Johnson AEG Presents sjohnson@aegpresents.com Shannon Donnelly AEG Global Partnerships Shannon.Donnelly@Beckmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.